NBA Season Awards Odds: Antetokounmpo Leads Favorites

While the Milwaukee Bucks are busy trying to fend off the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the championship round for the first time since 1974, they also have a couple top contenders to win hardware at the third annual NBA Awards show on June 24 in Santa Monica, California.

Leading the way for the Bucks is the overwhelming favorite on the 2019 NBA MVP odds in forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at -500 (bet $500 to win $100) to garner more votes than guard James Harden of the Houston Rockets. Harden – the reigning NBA MVP – is the +225 second choice (bet $100 to win $225) at sportsbooks monitored at OddsShark.com.

Antetokounmpo figures to win the award since he was the best player on the best team during the regular season, averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Even though none of those numbers led the league, they were all career-best for him along with shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

In comparison, Harden averaged a career-high 36.1 points per game this year, but his numbers for rebounds and assists were down from last season, when the Rockets also had the best record in the league. It is also worth mentioning that Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder was named as a third finalist, although he is a longshot on the betting board at +5000 at online sports betting sites.

In addition to Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has a strong favorite to win NBA Coach of the Year in Mike Budenholzer at -400. The Bucks were the only team to win 60 games this year at 60-22 and would have home-court advantage in the NBA Finals if they meet the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. Any other season, Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers would have a solid shot to win it for a second time, but he is the +300 second choice while Mike Malone of the Denver Nuggets is third at +800.

The rest of the NBA awards look to be landslides as well, with the biggest favorite of all being Toronto’s Pascal Siakam to win Most Improved Player at -1600. Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic is -900 to win Rookie of the Year, Clippers guard Lou Williams is -800 to win Sixth Man of the Year and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is -400 to win Defensive Player of the Year to round out the remaining NBA season awards odds for next month.

