NBA Playoff Bracket 2019: NBA Finals Schedule & Championship Pick

The 2019 NBA Playoffs are rolling along and we’re one step closer to crowning a champion. While the Golden State Warriors are already waiting in the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are battling for the Eastern Conference title. Following the Raptors’ road victory in Game 5, the series goes back to Toronto with Kawhi Leonard and company having a chance to close it out.

With the Raptors one win away from the NBA Finals, or the Bucks two games away from a memorable comeback, we’re going to take a look at the updated playoff bracket. Beyond that, we’ll also breakdown the 2019 NBA Finals schedule, including the dates, times and who will hold homecourt advantage.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket

2019 NBA Finals Schedule

Sports Media Group revealed the latest information on the full schedule, start date and television schedule for the NBA Finals. As far as where the series will begin, it doesn’t matter who prevails from the Eastern Conference, as both teams had better regular-season records than the Warriors. In turn, this means the NBA Finals will start in the East regardless of whether it’s the Raptors or Bucks who advance.

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, June 2

Game 2: 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Wednesday, June 5

Game 3: 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Friday, June 7

Game 4: 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, June 10

*Game 5: 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Thursday, June 13

*Game 6: 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, June 16

*Game 7: 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

*If necessary

NBA Finals 2019 Prediction & Pick

It’s going to be tough to pick against the Warriors at this point, especially after seeing how they’ve played without Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, who are both out with injuries. While the winner of the East will have a legitimate case to be picked as the winner of the 2019 championship, they’re going to need to battle off quite a bit of fatigue to get the job done.

The Warriors are looking at a very long break after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. Even if Durant and Cousins can’t play right away, they’ll be able to take advantage of the tired legs of either the Raptors or Bucks and jump out to an early series lead by stealing a game or two on the road.

If it winds up as the Raptors who advance, which appears likely, they’ll have played a seven-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers followed by either or six or seven-game matchup with the Bucks. That’ll be tough to bounce back from and then dive back in to face Stephen Curry and company just days later.

I previously picked the Bucks to win the title, but at this point, I’m rolling with the Warriors regardless of which team advances from the East.

Pick: Warriors over Raptors in six games

