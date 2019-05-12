Nick Nurse Wife: Is Raptors Coach Married?

Nick Nurse is trying to get the Raptors past where his predecessor Dwane Casey got them last year. Toronto was swept 4-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2018 by LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Nurse’s team is entering Game 7 this time around against the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday (7 p.m. EST, TNT).

When Nurse replaced Casey after last year’s exit, he remembers the moment vividly. He said the first person he told was his wife, Roberta Santos.

“They said, ‘Hey, we’re talking to the new head coach of the Raptors,’” he recalled to Sportsnet. “I called my wife and told her, and I didn’t tell anybody else. I got to the office 15 minutes later — probably rode my bike over — and I had 259 text messages.”

Who is Roberta Santos? Here’s a quick bio.

Who is Nick Nurse’s Wife Roberta Santos?

Based on a Jan. 2019 article by The Herald, the local paper in Winthrop (N.C.), the Nurses live in the city while Nick coaches in Toronto. Santos was an assistant girls’ volleyball coach at Winthrop University.

Per her school bio:

Santos, a native of Brazil, came to Winthrop from the University of Texas at Brownsville after spending five seasons as an assistant coach with the Ocelots…. …In February 2010, Santos was one of 30 recipients of the “Thirty Under 30” award presented by the American Volleyball Coaches Association which recognizes up-and-coming coaches under 30 years old. Santos played volleyball at Florida Gulf Coast University and was twice named to the First Team All-Atlantic Sun Team. She helped lead FGCU to two A-Sun conference titles during its transition period from Division II to Division I. She recorded 1,475 assists in two years at FGCU and her single-season performances continue to rank in the school’s all-time top 10. Santos received her bachelor’s degree in Resort & Hospitality Management from Florida Gulf Coast in 2008 and her master’s from UTB in 2010 in Public Administration. In Brazil, Santos has been a part of one of the best volleyball club teams in Brazil that was trained by Paulo Coco, an assistant on the Brazilian National Team. She also played with two Olympic gold medalists.

Roberta and Nick have two children named Noah and Leo.