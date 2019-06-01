Odell Beckham Jr. responds to haters on missing OTAs: I’ll be there

It’s not like Odell Beckham Jr. to stay quiet, so it’s no surprise the outspoken wide receiver has responded via social media about his absences from the Cleveland Browns OTAs.

After OBJ posted a picture with the caption “I came a long way from feeling numb…” a large chunk of the comments urged the Browns’ newly acquired star to attend practice.

Beckham — obviously annoyed — responded to one comment saying, “I’ll be there on the 3rd, u coming?’’

Browns mandatory minicamp is slated from June 4-6 and there’s no longer a question OBJ will be there. That’s what his head coach Freddie Kitchens expected.

Beckham — the crown jewel acquisition of a busy offseason for the Browns — only attended one of nine OTA sessions with his new team.

Beckham has a shorter leash than most because of his past, which has featured everything from fighting kicking nets to staging pre-playoff boat parties.

While OTAs are optional, Kitchens has grown increasingly tired of the questions about where his new wide receiver is.

“I just want to see him,” Kitchens said.

Freddie Kitchens on May 30 regarding what Odell Beckham missed by skipping #Browns OTAs eight of nine times "A lot. The offense." Kitchens on April 27, emphasizing program is voluntary: "If we can’t have him ready to play when he shows up, they need to find a new head coach." — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) May 30, 2019

When asked what OBJ has missed so far, Kitchens kept it brief.

“A lot — the offense,” Kitchens said.

The Browns gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land OBJ from the New York Giants. It would be great for him to be getting in all the time he can with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The offensive is under the direction of coordinator Todd Monken, who came over from Tampa Bay in the offseason. Kitchens will also play a role in the offensive game plan.

While with the Bucs, Monken was able to harness a bit of Fitzmagic — and Jameis Winston — building the best passing offense in the league.

His offense philosophy sounds like a perfect fit for Beckham.

“I like having fun. I don’t know why it has to feel like such drudgery all the time,” Monken said. “Who needs more 5-yard plays? How can we be explosive? That’s what the game is about, man. People like big plays. I like big plays.”

That, however, is hard to do when you can’t install the offense because the top WRs aren’t around, which has been the case for the majority of the offseason.

“You do what you can,” Monken told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

The offensive has also been missing Jarvis Landry, who has been hobbled by an undisclosed injury.

READ NEXT: Browns Still ‘Very Much’ in Running for Gerald McCoy [Report]