Pascal Siakam Raptors: Toronto Forward Stats in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Raptors didn’t just plan on making the franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals and stop there. Toronto is angling towards the title after a strong start in Game 1. In particular, the frontcourt pushed around the 2-time defending champion Golden State Warriors to fuel a 118-109 victory Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

In particular, Pascal Siakam scored a career playoff high of 32 points (14-of-17 shooting, including two triples), while grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out five assists and swatting a pair of shots on the defensive end. He was helped by 7-foot-1 Spaniard Marc Gasol, who contributed 20 points of his own.

In total, the Raptors outscored Golden State 40-32 inside the paint. Typically, the perimeter-reliant Warriors don’t need those type of points to win, but a sub 40 percent outing from deep sank their efforts.

Siakam fueled the upset, as he has all postseason long. Let’s take a look at the Cameroonian’s burgeoning play.

Pascal Siakam Playoff Stats vs. Bucks, Sixers and Magic

At 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, Siakam has been using his finesse to score around the basket against bigger defenders all postseason long. He posted double-digits four times against Milwaukee in the conference finals, including a 25-point showing in the Game 3 victory in double overtime.

He took advantage of Philadelphia center Joel Embiid’s creaky knee and various ailments to eclipse 20 points five times in the 7-game conference semifinals. In the Game 1 win, he racked up 29 points and seven boards.

In the 1st round, he had the task of beating up on Magic center Nikola Vucevic. He did so emphatically behind three 20-point plus performances, including a 30-point tally in a Game 3 triumph.

Overall, Siakam has averaged 18.7 points, seven rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 19 postseason games. This is up from his 16.9 points per contest during the regular season.

Pascal Siakam Nationality, Ethnicity & Background

From seminary student in Cameroon to Game 1 hero. Pascal Siakam. What an incredible story.https://t.co/AboXIO1qze — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 31, 2019

According to his New Mexico State bio, Siakam’s hometown is Douala, a coastal city in Cameroon. His father Tchamo was the mayor of Makenene, a nearby town and commune (per Bleacher Report). His mother’s name is Victoire.

According to an ESPN piece by Jackie MacMullen, Tchamo passed in 2014 due to complications from a car accident.

Pascal had questions, but their mother, Victorie, was consumed with grief. Details were scarce. All the children knew was that Tchamo had been involved in a two-car collision and taken to a nearby hospital, where he had survived four days with Victorie at his side before dying of internal injuries. “It was so difficult for my mother; we didn’t push her,” James says. “All these years later, we are still learning bits and pieces.”

Before this, he competed at Luc Richard Mbah a Moute basketball camp in Cameroon. Much like Embiid before him, Siakam earned attention from America, particularly from current Raptors president Masai Ujiri. He was working at Basketball Without Borders at the time.

If he played well and showed promise, he’d score a ticket to America like his brothers had before him. When it was his turn to scrimmage, he played with a fervor he hoped would distinguish him, leaping to block shots, diving for loose balls. His shooting skills were rudimentary, but, as Ujiri notes, “His effort was memorable.”

Siakam landed a scholarship to play at God’s Academy in Lewisville (Tex.), and earned a scholarship offer to play at New Mexico State a year later. Per 247 Sports, it was his only Division I offer.

In 2 seasons in Las Cruces, he put up a stat line of 16.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. By the 2016 NBA Draft, he was drafted No. 27 overall by Toronto.

He’s still motivated by his father and plays for him every time he hits the court.

“I ask myself what my father would think of me making it to the NBA every day,” Siakam told Bleacher Report. “I hope he’s proud. I hope he’s watching down and realizing that his dream became a reality. But that’s a question I ask myself every day.”