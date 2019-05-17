Pascal Siakam’s Shoes: What’s Written on Them?

Pascal Siakam has had a message on his shoes for every playoff game this year. The message, “RIP, Dad” is a tribute to his father who died in an October 2014 car crash.

Pascal Siakam is the youngest of six children. His dad, Tchamo Siakam, loved basketball and had a dream for one of his sons to make to the NBA. Pascal was able to make his father’s dream come true.

Pascal Siakam's journey to the NBA. He started playing basketball at age 16.

“It feels like I’m doing something right,” Siakam said to the Toronto Star. “It reminds me what I’m doing this for, what I play for. Every night that I’m out there, I have a bigger purpose.”

Siakam did not start playing basketball until he was 16, something his father always wanted him to do. Now, being on one of the biggest stages in the NBA and the entire universe of basketball Siakam thinks of his father.

“That’s why, for me, it don’t matter. I come there every night and give it my all, but at the same time I have bigger purpose and things that I do it for,” Siakam told the Star.

Siakam, who has averaged 20.3 points and 7 rebounds per game, has established himself has the second best offensive weapon on the Raptors behind Kawhi Leonard.

“He’s so talented, we feel like he can score against anybody. He’s always got a mismatch, but it’s about getting easy looks for him. That’s how we have to keep him going and get him involved, try to get him easier looks,” Raptors point guard, Kyle Lowry said to the Star.

Siakam faces a big test in the Eastern Conference finals though, as he matches up against potential MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. If he can get easier looks, Siakam hopes to improve from his 15 points and 6 rebounds in game one.

Hopefully, the legacy of his father can push Siakam to new heights in game two of the series. Toronto is trying to steal a game in Milwaukee Friday night before heading back to Toronto for games three and four.

Tip-off is at 8:30 PM EST on Friday, May 17th. The game will be broadcasted live on TNT.