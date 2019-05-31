WATCH: Paul Gascoigne Asking for Cocaine in Tragic Video

Paul Gascoigne is seen asking a man for cocaine in a bar in a video posted to Twitter. Gascoigne tells the user, Jamrock1986, that he will “pay” for drugs. The video was uploaded in the early hours of May 31. It is not known when it was recorded. In the caption for the video, the uploader writes, “Paul Gascoigne needs serious help! He’s drunk 24/7.”

Gascoigne is introduced in the video as, “My hero, Newcastle, Tottenham, England number eight.” Gascoigne then leans into the man recording the video and says, “Cocaine?” The man looks shocked and watches on as Gazza says, “Please I’ll pay.” Awkwardly, the uploader then says, “I could em, I could ask.” Gascoigne then says, “Ask, go on I’ll pay you.”

Here is the video:

Paul Gascoigne needs serious help! He's drunk 24/7 pic.twitter.com/JDl1RrOWvK — Jamrock1986 (@jamrock_1986) May 31, 2019

On May 25, the Daily Mirror reported that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp had “rescued” Gascoigne in a restaurant in Bournemouth, England, when the former English star was allegedly drunk and stumbling around the eatery. A witness told the Mirror, “Harry was a real hero. He just sprang into action. Gazza was in a really bad way. He was off his head, stumbling all over the place.” The tabloid says that Redknapp then took Gascoigne home.

