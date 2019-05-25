Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Some in Pelicans Circles ‘Hoping’ AD Dealt

We know Anthony Davis wants a trade, but it appears some around the New Orleans Pelicans organization feel the same way. While trade talks involving Davis are expected to ramp up again in the coming months, the team’s new vice president of basketball operations David Griffin may have different thoughts.

As ESPN’s Mike Triplett reported recently, Griffin believes the Pelicans have a “compelling situation” for Davis in New Orleans.

“And we’re very optimistic from previous conversations with Rich Paul, his agent, and with all of the people here that know Anthony and know what he’s about. We’re very confident that we have a compelling situation for him here. “And if winning is what he is indeed all about, which we have every reason to believe, we feel confident that we can create — and are creating — the right environment for Anthony and frankly for high-caliber players of all types to want to be a part of.” Griffin said.

The outlook points to a belief that the Pelicans are hopeful to persuade Davis to remain in town and essentially pull back on his trade request. But a recent report reveals that not everyone around the team is on board with that idea.

Some in Pelicans’ Inner Circle ‘Ready to Move on’ From Davis

In one of the more attention-grabbing comments to come out about the Davis trade drama, Fletcher Mackel of WDSU NBC NOLA revealed some are ready to move on from the “sad AD saga.”

To follow up here: I’m told some in Pelicans circles are privately hoping Davis doesn’t have a change of heart.

Griff adamant on pitching him on new path…as he should be…but some are very ready to move on from this sad AD saga – which is of course the likely outcome. https://t.co/A1K3vjCDAb — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) May 24, 2019

Obviously, a good portion of this could stem from the fact that the Pelicans went through a very uncomfortable final stretch of the 2018-19 season following the trade request. When Dell Demps opted against accepting an offer for Davis prior to the NBA trade deadline, it left the entire organization attempting to keep him healthy while also following the league’s push to play him.

It was a strange situation, to put it gently, and how the entire ordeal played out last year is surely a large part of what’s led to negative feelings about the young Pelicans star.

Top Anthony Davis Trade Possibilities

There’s little doubt that if trade talks around the 26-year-old pick up steam again this offseason that the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will be in the mix. The Lakers were rumored to have offered virtually anything and everything short of LeBron James previously, although it’s unknown the exact terms of those packages.

Los Angeles would be a near-lock to dive back into the conversation, but if the Pelicans still have a heavy interest in forward Jayson Tatum, then Boston may have the edge. Tatum would be a key piece of any Celtics trade for Davis more than likely, but what it would look like beyond him would make for an interesting situation to monitor.

The Celtics have the No. 14, 20 and 22 selections in the 2019 NBA Draft, so packaging those together could be a nice addition to any offer. With that said, the Lakers jumped up in the draft and hold the No. 4 pick, which could have even more pull on its own than what Boston can put on the table, depending on which prospects the Pelicans prefer.

