PGA Championship Projected Cut Line: Latest Number & Players in Danger

The 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black Course has brought some brutal stretches for the world’s top golfers. But for others, they’ve thrived on the course which benefits players capable of bombing it off the tee and being consistent around the greens.

Round one wrapped up with Brooks Koepka shooting a seven-under-par 63, setting a new course record and leading the way into day two. It’s certainly been tough sledding for many players, and the latest cut line at the PGA Championship reflects that, although we’ve already seen it move around a decent amount.

PGA Championship Project Cut Line 2019

Updated cut line: +3 (courtesy of PGATour.com)

When I began writing this story, the cut line was at +2 but looked likely to drop to +3, which is big for quite a few players. A number of well-known names will tee off in the afternoon and sit at two-over or worse after the first round. Here’s a look at a few names worth noting and where they sit prior to teeing off, courtesy of PGATour.com

Tiger Wood (+2)

Francesco Molinari (+2)

Charles Howell III (+2)

Russell Knox (+2)

Jason Kokrak (+3)

Charley Hoffman (+3)

Henrik Stenson (+4)

Sergio Garcia (+4)

Patrick Reed (+4)

Bubba Watson (+6)

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Na, Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm are among the other names who are sitting around three-to-four over par and are on the back end of their rounds.

