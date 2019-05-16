Ric Flair Pro Wrestling Championships & Record

Ric Flair has reportedly been hospitalized. According to TMZ, the 70-year old professional wrestling legend was rushed to a hospital around Atlanta following a “medical emergency.”

TMZ stated that his condition is “very serious.”

This is not Flair’s first health scare. After a long night of binge drinking, his intestines ruptured, forcing him into a medically-induced coma for 11 days. “I had been drinking … shocker, yeah,” Flair said on WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton’s podcast.

“Nature Boy” built his legendary status around his record for most heavweight titles, which has since been tied by John Cena. Let’s take a look at Flair’s accolades and record from a 41-year career.

Ric Flair Championships, Record & Accolades

According to WWE.com in 2017, Flair has won 16 Heavyweight title belts. This includes eight NWA World Heavyweight Championships, six WCW Championships and a pair of WWE Championships. Per the WWE post:

Flair became famous in his heyday for retaining his title by hook or by crook, swindling his way into retention by any means necessary. Though hardly the most honorable of strategies, it can’t be argued that it didn’t serve the scoundrel well, as his 16 titles had long been considered to be one of sports-entertainment’s unbreakable records.

Cena tied Ric Flair’s world championship record at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble and has since focused more on his movie career, starring in Trainwreck, Ferdinand, and Blockers, among others.

Flair last won a heavyweight title in 2000 at the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. When the WCW was scooped up by the WWE, Flair lost his title defense in 2001 to Sting (not to be confused with the musical artist).

Despite the record success from the Memphis native, his record barely creeps over .500 overall. Per the International Wrestling Database, he sports a 305-273 record with 35 draws.

He has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, individually in 2008 and again in 2012 as a member of The Four Horsemen. He is also a member of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, NWA Hall of Fame and Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.

He is widely considered one of the best, if not the best, professional wrestlers of all-time. Bleacher Report referred to him as the first “postmodern athlete” back in 2008.

Ric Flair shattered what the public thought a professional wrestler should be and not only changed the way wrestlers acted but also how athletes in general carried themselves. After all put Ric Flair on a football field and he’s Chad Johnson; give him a baseball glove and he’s Manny Ramirez; on the hardwood he’s Allen Iverson, and in the boxing ring he’s Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He retired in 2012, and his last official match was at a September 2011 TNA Impact! Taping. He was defeated by submission by none other than one of his greatest rivals Sting.