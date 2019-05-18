Rickie Fowler’s Mullet Haircut Is Real MVP of PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler has a long way to go to catch Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship, but his mullet haircut has already won the week. Fowler is proudly rocking the mullet at Bethpage, but it is more than just a weird fashion statement. Fowler and fellow golfer Jason Dufner have implemented “Mullet May” and its all for a great cause, per Golf Channel’s Cara Banks.

“@RickieFowler confirms on @GolfCentral the long flow 💇🏻‍♂️ has been for “Mullet May” a new idea he & @JasonDufner decided to adopt to raise awareness for their respective foundations – Fowler’s will now focus more on leukaemia due to his close friendship with Jarrod Lyle,” Banks tweeted.

Lyle is a former PGA golfer who tragically passed away on August 8, 2018. He had been fighting leukemia for nearly 20 years as PGATour.com detailed.

For more than half of his life, Lyle dealt with and fought the disease that begins in the bone marrow cells and spreads through blood. The battle, which lasted nearly 20 years, into adulthood and for a good part of his professional golf career, ended with his death Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. local time at his home in Melbourne, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Lyle was 36, and while doctors said he was cancer-free, his body had been ravaged by years of medication and just last week he chose to end treatments and leave the hospital.

Fowler Is Growing a Mullet to Honor Late PGA Golfer Jarrod Lyle

During the PGA Championship, Fowler reflected on his relationship with Lyle.

“It’s been fun to be thinking about him while we’re out there playing because he would probably be the one to kind of kick you in the butt if you started feeling sad or bad,” Fowler told Golf.com. “He would kind of give you a hard time and tell to you man up or something along those lines. It’s been enjoyable celebrating his life, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Fowler is no stranger to different hairstyles as the golfer had long hair when he first entered the PGA Tour. Fowler is known for wearing bright colors and non-traditional golf gear on the greens. Fowler told Bleacher Report that he works with Puma to come up with his look for each tournament, especially for the marquee contests.