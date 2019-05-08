Rockets vs. Warriors Game 5 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Houston Rockets look to keep up the momentum when they visit the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night.

Wednesday, May 8 at 10:30 PM ET

ORACLE Arena

Coverage: TNT

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Bookmaker

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors (-6 at -110)

Over/Under: 219.5 at -110

Harden & Durant Shine

Harden and Durant are scoring machines. According to @EliasSports this is the 1st time in NBA history that opposing players have averaged 35+ PPG in the first four games of a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/Zc7WwVfBFX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2019

James Harden had a game-high 38 points and 10 rebounds and Eric Gordon added 20 points to help the Rockets even the series with a 112-108 win against the Warriors in Game 4 last Monday. PJ Tucker also stepped up with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a team-high 41 minutes.

Kevin Durant was dominant once again, finishing with 34 points along with seven rebounds and five assists and Stephen Curry had his best game of the series with 30 points (17 in the second half) and eight assists but he was just 4-for-14 from 3-point range.

KD & Steph’s missed threes in the final seconds of Game 4! (Via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/0YXTw9SqUY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 7, 2019

Curry and Klay Thompson struggled from beyond the arc in Game 4, shooting a combined 5-for-20 while James Harden on his own was 6-for-17.

Curry and Thompson averaged a combined 48.8 points per game in the regular season, shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from 3-point range but those numbers have gone down to 36.6 points per game, with a field goal and 3-point percentage of 39.1 (54-for-138) and 27.7 percent (20-for-72), respectively in this series.

Speaking of Harden, as explained by sports analytics and strategy site Positive Residual, he scored his 38 points on 37 percent usage and 32 true shot attempts, including 6-for-17 from downtown, 4-for-7 at the rim, 3-for-4 from floater range, and 6-for-8 at the free-throw line. Harden’s four assists were all in high-value zones. He committed just two turnovers and had 10 rebounds in 40 minutes.

Rockets vs. Warriors Trends and Prediction

The Houston Rockets are:

9-2 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight up win

11-3 ATS in their last 14 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

10-3 ATS in their last 13 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

12-4 ATS in their last 16 games overall

12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games against Western Conference opponents

The Golden State Warriors are:

11-23-1 ATS in their last 35 home games

2-5 ATS in their last seven games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

2-5 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a winning straight up record

2-5 ATS in their last seven games overall

The Rockets worked hard to rectify their rebounding issues in Games 1 and 2, outrebounding the Warriors 105-78 over the last two games and they capitalized on the offensive glass by generating several second-chance opportunities.

The team that dominated the rebounding battle has won every game in this series, finishing with the most second-chance points. If the Rockets capture the most offensive rebounds and make the critical hustle plays down the stretch they will be in good shape in Game 5.

This is the fifth time under Steve Kerr that the Warriors are tied or trailing after four games of a playoff series. The last time was against the Rockets last year. Golden State, of course, won the previous four series. pic.twitter.com/Ovzzgr5cvf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2019

The Warriors have lost momentum in this series, a factor that will likely play a massive role in what will be a very important game for both teams.

Pick: Rockets +6

READ NEXT: Warriors vs. Rockets: Analyst Says Houston Still Has a Chance in the Series