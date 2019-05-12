Rodney Hood Injury Status: Latest Updates on Blazers Guard

During the third quarter of a crucial Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers were dealt a brutal blow to a player who had stepped up big as of late. Around the midway point of the third quarter of their second-round matchup in the NBA playoffs, Rodney Hood went down with an apparent knee injury.

It was a scary scene, as Hood ran into a screen by Torrey Craig and after taking a few steps immediately grabbed his leg and went to the ground, as Def Pen Hoops showed.

Rodney Hood crumbles to the floor after the Craig screen…. Prayers out to him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/byfyk1X6bA — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 12, 2019

After the scene, Blazers players immediately ran onto the floor in order to check on their teammate, and Hood laid on the ground in obvious pain. The scene was caught on camera, courtesy of Bleacher Report NBA.

Rodney Hood is down with an apparent leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SwTTiSegAQ — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 12, 2019

Rodney Hood Injury: Blazers Guard Helped to Locker Room

It was a brutal scene to watch, and you have to feel for Hood, as he received help getting back to the locker room. He didn’t immediately get up, and when he did, the Blazers guard needed to be helped back to the locker room, which Sports Illustrated revealed.

Rodney Hood was helped to the locker room after going down following a screen pic.twitter.com/d6BrIxOkFb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 12, 2019

While the concern level was incredibly high, it appears things may not be quite as bad as originally thought, allowing Blazers fans to breathe a small sigh of relief.

Trail Blazers Provide Rodney Hood Knee Injury Update

There was some positive news which came to light after the injury. Both on the ABC broadcast and on social media, the Blazers revealed that Hood had suffered a left knee hyperextension. He’s questionable to return to the game, which is somewhat surprising after seeing the play.

Rodney Hood (left knee hyperextension) is questionable to return. — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 12, 2019

Obviously, this could have been far worse than a knee hyperextension, although the amount of pain Hood was in after the play makes it tough to imagine that he’ll return on Sunday afternoon. Regardless, should the Blazers advance past the Nuggets, it’s a positive sign that the former Duke Blue Devil will likely be able to return to the court sooner than later.

There’s a good chance that if Hood does remain out for this game that he’ll receive an MRI after the game, so more information should come to light in the near future. Regardless, we’ll monitor his status and the situation for the Blazers guard as Game 7 gets closer to wrapping up.

Hood is coming off by far his best game of the playoffs, as he scored 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting during Portland’s crucial Game 6 win. Over the first six games of the second-round matchup, he’s averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and shot 62.4 percent from the field.

