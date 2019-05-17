Seth Curry’s Salary: How Much Money Does Steph Curry’s Brother Make?

Seth Curry’s salary for the 2018-19 season is $2,795,000, per Spotrac. Curry’s contract has a player option for a second year, per ESPN. Curry signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract, and, if exercised, it would mark the first time in his NBA career that Curry has played for the same team two straight seasons.

Curry went undrafted in 2013 coming out of Duke and has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his NBA career. The Blazers mark the sixth team Curry has played for and has also been in training camp with a few additional squads. Curry even spent time in the G-League trying to pay his dues. Seth Curry’s brother, Steph Curry, noted he admires his brother’s determination and grit.

“I mean, he’s had a very interesting journey to get to where he’s at,” Steph Curry told The Athletic. “Dealt with some significant injuries and surgeries as well where he missed two entire years, basically, coming out of college and this past year. So for him to just grind and understand that he belongs on this level and it just took a different path. His confidence in himself never wavered. He works hard. And you can tell why, having missed the entire year last year, Portland wanted him and why he’s in the rotation. It’s been fun to watch him just kind of defy the odds in that sense and be who he is.”

It will be interesting to see if Curry exercises the second year of his contract or opts to test the free agent waters. Curry is not a starter with the Blazers but has played an integral role coming off their bench this season. Curry’s best skill is his shooting ability, and it is hard to imagine the guard going without a job as long as he keeps that touch.

Seth Curry Has Earned More Than $10 Million Over His Career

Despite going undrafted, Curry has earned more than $10 million over his six seasons in the league, per Spotrac. Curry’s highest salary came during the 2017-18 season with the Mavs where he made just over $3 million.

Curry is squaring off his with brother in the Western Conference Finals. Sonya Curry admitted it is hard to watch her sons play against each other, but noted that she is also having fun.

“It was wonderful,” Sonya Curry told The New York Times. “I got to see my oldest son do what he does and be himself. I got to see my younger son in his first playoffs, going for a championship and filling his role. I feel like he did great.”

One thing is for sure, the Curry family will be heading to the NBA finals, but the question is whether they will be wearing Blazers or Warriors jerseys.