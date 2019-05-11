Silver King Dead: Cesar Baron Dies in the Ring at 51

Silver King, the Mexican professional wrestling superstar, died at the age of 51 in the ring during an event in London on May 11. King’s passing was confirmed in a tweet by former Extreme Championship Wrestling and WWE legend Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer wrote, “Terrible news of Silver King passing away in the ring tonight He was a star in Mexico, Japan & WCW He was Ramses in movie “Nacho Libre” Pray for strength for his family.”

Silver King, real name, Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, was wrestling former WWE and WCW star Juventud Guerrera when he began to suffer difficulties. Silver King was performing with the Luche Libre World’s “The Greatest Show of Lucha Libre” in London.

Silver King’s cause of death is unknown at this point. The Camden New Journal reports that Barron may have suffered a heart attack in the ring. The website adds that multiple ambulances and police cars could be seen outside of the venue in the aftermath of Barron’s death.

According to the Camden New Journal Report, Barron had been kicked by Guerrera when he collapsed. Witnesses told the website that Guerrera could be seen holding his head in his hands as Barron did not respond to either him or the referee. The announcer then said that there would be a break in the show while medics attended to Barron. Shortly after that, a witness told the Camden New Journal, “It seemed to be part of the show at first but then he didn’t get up – and then the medical team was on the stage. Everybody was cleared out and lots of police and ambulances were there.”

Lucha Blog also wrote about Silver King’s passing saying, “I can confirm now. I hate this. Former CMLL/AAA/WCW wrestler Silver King has passed away after suffering a health issue during his match earlier today. He was 51.”

