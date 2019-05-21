Steph Curry’s Son, Canon, Meets Colin Kaepernick & Joins Warriors Celebration

The Golden State Warriors are headed to their fifth straight NBA finals, but it was Steph Curry’s son, Canon, that stole the show. Steph brought his 10-month-old son to the Warriors Western Conference Finals trophy presentation. Canon even met Colin Kaepernick after the game as the above photo shows. Steph and his wife, Ayesha Curry, welcomed Canon to the world on July 2, 2018. Steph and Ayesha have three kids: Riley (6), Ryan (3) and Canon (10 months).

The couple’s Christian faith is something important to them and his name reflects this as NBC Sports detailed.

“Canon just stuck. I passed down his grandfather’s name through his middle name to keep the family ties there.” Canon’s full name is Canon Wardell Jack Curry. Steph and Ayesha did some research behind the name. Steph discovered Canon means “officiant of the church” and “young wolf.” “I like the ingredients of that,” Steph said. “A lot of research. It’s not a dramatic story, but we like the name and the meanings behind it.”

Ayesha recently took to Instagram to give a shoutout to her NBA husband.

“Thank you for loving us my baby. We are so blessed beyond measure. You’re a light in a sea of darkness,” Ayesha noted on Instagram.

Steph Curry Calls His Kids His “Reason to Wake Up in the Morning”

Steph appears to enjoy being a parent and the couple often gives fans a glimpse into their family life through social media. Steph just launched a new Facebook Watch show called “Stephen vs. The Game” that also provides a unique look at the Curry family. Steph cites his kids as a big reason to get up each morning.

“You learn something from them every single day,” Steph said, per Huff Post. “They give you a reason to wake up in the morning, regardless of whether work is going well or not. Your biggest responsibility, obviously, is being a parent, and it’s just so much fun every single day when they change so fast and you’re trying to keep up. You get to share so many experiences with them and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

As for Canon, it is not the first time he has stolen the show. Here is Steph’s son rocking his dad’s signature Under Armour shoes.

.@StephenCurry30's son was at the game, and Steph wore shoes inspired by him 😊 pic.twitter.com/jP9aENXolP — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2019

Steph Recently Stood Up For His Wife Ayesha

Ayesha received criticism for her comments in a recent interview with Jada Pickett-Smith on Red Table Talk. Ayesha discussed dealing with being married to a celebrity and some of her own insecurities on feeling that she did not receive much “male attention.” Steph backed his wife in a post to his Instagram story.

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there- not being afraid of the potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you,” Steph posted on Instagram.