Ayesha Curry Backed By Steph Curry After Comments on Lack of ‘Male Attention’

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has been criticized for her comments about some ladies looking for attention from her husband. Steph took to Instagram to back Ayesha telling her to “keep being you.”

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there- not being afraid of the potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you,” Steph posted on his Instagram story.

What did Ayesha say that has drawn such criticism? During an interview with Jada Pickett-Smith on her show “Red Table Talk”, Ayesha was asked what it is like to have women around her husband given his celebrity status. Ayesha noted that “the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting”, per Newsweek.

Obviously, you know the devil is a liar and the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. You need to be aware of that. But for me, I honestly hate it. I don’t like when I feel leveled off with someone. It just irks my nerves. And so we had the conversation about it, and he tries really really hard to make sure that if we’re going somewhere, I’m being introduced. I don’t like to have to introduce myself. It irks my nerves. So I try and make that known,” she continued, adding that there “have been a couple of times where I’ve wanted to punch somebody in the face for sure.

Ayesha Curry Received Criticism For Saying She Did Not Receive ‘Male Attention’

Honest interview and answer my Ayesha Curry #ayeshacurry pic.twitter.com/uuSNi6BJjg — R33M (@R33MWorld) May 7, 2019

Ayesha also opened up on her own insecurities about receiving “zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention” during the interview. Steph’s wife received criticism for her comments.

“I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'” Ayesha noted, per SF Gate. “I don’t want it, but it would be nice to know that someone’s looking.”

Ayesha Responded to Critics by Saying She Hoped Her Comments “Helps Another Woman Like Me Feel Like They’re Not Alone & Not the Only One With an Insecurity”

Ayesha responded to the critics with a lengthy Instagram post explaining her comments. Ayesha noted she hoped people watched the full interview and felt like her vulnerability could help other women who may feel insecure. Here is a look at Ayesha’s full Instagram post responding to the haters.