Sue Bird Injury: Latest Update for Seattle Storm Point Guard

The point guard of the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm is out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery just prior to the start of the 2019 season.

The league’s oldest rostered player at 38, Bird will be missed by Seattle as long as she’s out. The arthroscopic surgery on her left knee to remove a loose body was performed earlier this month by Michael Joyce in Connecticut.

Recovery usually takes 8-10 weeks but the Storm have been reluctant to place a timetable on Bird’s possible return to the Seattle lineup outside of stating they want her to be 100 healthy before she takes the court again. It’s difficult to overstate her importance to the team.

In her 16th WNBA season in 2018, she made the All-Star team for the 11th time averaging 10.1 points per game and leading the Storm to 26 regular-season wins on top of a Finals win. It was the franchise’s third championship. Bird has been the model of consistency and professionalism over nearly two decades in the WNBA.

In all 16 of her seasons, she has averaged at least 10 points and four assists per game. The fewest games she had played in any single season prior to the current one was 27 in 2015. In her career 508 regular-season games she has compiled over 6,100 points and 2,800 assists, shooting 42.9 percent from the field with an assist-to-turnover ratio of about 2.5:1.

Her postseason numbers over her career are equally impressive. In 47 playoff games, she has averaged 12.1 points, 5.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Replacing her in Seattle’s season-opener was a far-less experienced player.

In the 77-68 victory over the Phoenix Mercury to begin the 2019 season on the Storm’s home court, second-year player Jordin Canada started at the point and had a solid game. She was on the court for just over 34 minutes and went 7-for-13 from the field in addition to recording six assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. Canada also turned the ball over seven times, which will have to improve if she is to draw comparisons to Bird from fans.

Seattle guard Shavonte Zellous also logged over 20 minutes on the court in Seattle’s opener, but her stat line was far less impressive than Canada’s. As long as Canada is healthy and productive in Bird’s absence, the starting point guard slot will likely belong to her. If Bird returns this season, it’s likely she will be worked into the lineup slowly before resuming her usual workload.

Unfortunately for the Storm Bird’s injury was the insult added to injury. The Storm were already without forward Breanna Stewart, who tore her Achilles tendon prior to the season, for the duration of the 2019 campaign prior to Bird going down. If Seattle gets back to the playoffs this season without Bird and Stewart, it will be quite an accomplishment for the remaining contingent like forward Natasha Howard.

Getting consistent production from Canada and Zellous will be a key to maintaining Seattle’s high level of play as long as Bird is absent. That and how soon Bird can possibly get back on the court are among the biggest questions for the Storm in 2019.