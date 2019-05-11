Super Bowl 54 Odds: Post-Draft NFL Futures Update

There will still be a few big names released after June 1 and there could be injuries – the Raiders just lost free-agent running back Isaiah Crowell to a season-ending Achilles tear – and suspensions, but for the most part NFL teams know what their rosters will look like entering training camp now that the draft is in the rearview mirror.

It appears the rich got richer at the draft in Nashville as the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots were given an A grade by nearly every notable expert. They added a weapon for Tom Brady in Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry with their first-round pick, a potential third-round steal in Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, and a complement to tailback Sony Michel with Alabama running back Damien Harris also in Round 3.

The Patriots are set as +700 favorites on the Super Bowl 54 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to the Pats in last season’s AFC title game, are +750 second-favorites on those NFL odds. The Chiefs didn’t have a first-round pick as they traded it to Seattle for excellent pass-rushing defensive end Frank Clark, who had 14 sacks last year. Kansas City has overhauled its defense from last year when it was a major weakness.

The big question for the Chiefs as of this writing is if star receiver Tyreek Hill, arguably the NFL’s most electric player, will be on the team come camp in the midst of some child abuse allegations. Kansas City might have taken Hill’s replacement by trading up to No. 56 overall in the draft and selecting Georgia speedster receiver Mecole Hardman.

There were three quarterbacks taken in the first round of the draft: Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals, Daniel Jones at a surprising No. 6 to the New York Giants, and Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 to the Washington Redskins. Only Murray is expected to start Week 1. No rookie starting quarterback has won a Super Bowl and the Cardinals are +10000 long shots at online sports betting sites.

The team with the shortest odds that missed the playoffs last year is the rising Cleveland Browns at +1200. They have been busy this offseason, including trading for Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.