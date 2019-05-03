Marcus Mariota Welcomes New Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Competition is an integral part of the NFL, and Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota does not appear phased by the team’s decision to trade for Ryan Tannehill this offseason. Prior to the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Mariota was part of a Courtyard by Marriott “Passion Moves Us Forward” panel at the unveiling of the hotel’s new Bistro menu. Mariota and Stefon Diggs discussed pursuing their passions and spoke with Heavy about a wide range of topics.

“Well, for me, I really just try to compete with myself,” Mariota said on the Tannehill trade. “I try to be the best version of myself. It’s awesome to have Ryan in the building. It’s awesome to have him in the room. I think he brings not only experience but also another perspective. So, we are blessed to have him, but, again, I try to do my best to be my best.”

Tennessee gave up very little to acquire Tannehill, a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick. The Titans have also made it clear that they plan to go into the 2019 season with Mariota as the starting quarterback.

The Titans Have Emphasized Mariota Is Still the Titans Starting Quarterback

Marcus Mariota speaks on the #Titans signing QB Ryan Tannehill: “I just try to be the best version of myself. It’s awesome to have Ryan in the building. It’s awesome to have him in the room. I think he brings not only experience, but also another perspective.” #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/rfq3qAKIqg — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 25, 2019

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel emphasized Mariota’s role as the starter earlier this offseason. Vrabel also noted competition is good for the entire team.

“Obviously if Marcus is healthy, and he’s available, he’s our starter,” Vrabel told the Titans website. “We just felt like, to be able to strengthen the position, to have a chance to add a player like Ryan, who could help us if Marcus isn’t available, then we were excited to do so.”

Mariota has been able to battle through injuries throughout his NFL career, and Tannehill gives the team a bit of insurance if he is forced to miss any time this season. As a former player, Vrabel understands it is not always easy to see your team bring in new players at the same position.

“I’ll tell you a quick story about my career, and I try not to reference it much,” Vrabel explained to the Titans website. “But I went to training camp one year, and … I called (my wife) Jen and said, ‘Man, there’s like seven guys who have started in this league in the linebacker room.’ And she said, ‘Well, you better practice hard and play hard’…And I was like, ‘I love you, too, baby.’…The message is it’s understood we’re going to put as many guys on the roster as possible that can compete and help us win. It only makes guys better.

Tennessee Drafted A.J. Brown to Bolster Their Receiving Core

One of the challenges with the Titans offense has been the lack of explosiveness at wide receiver. Tennessee added a potential WR1 in the second round with Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown, a player many expected to be selected on Day 1.

The Titans also added depth at the offensive line to try to help protect Mariota. After selecting Brown, the Titans drafted Charlotte guard Nate Davis in the third round. As for expectations for the 2019 season, Mariota is more concerned with the daily grind of improving rather than laying out specific benchmarks.

“I try to avoid putting results down,” Mariota noted. “When it comes down to it, if we just focus on what we are doing today. Take these moments and make the most of them, we will like where we are at. You never want to write something down. You just want to allow those things to organically happen, and if we just take care of our business today I think we will like where we are at.”