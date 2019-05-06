Terrell Owens Said THIS About Michael Vick

In the NBA super teams are a trend. The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson found a way to make it work.

Imagine if a QB and WR tandem of Michael Vick and Terrell Owens running the NFL in their prime was a thing!

Vick would have had the marquee wide receiver he’d always craved back when he was an Atlanta Falcon.

Could you imagine T.O. having folks get their popcorn ready every Sunday? The two tried it in the land of make belief in a Nike commerical.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch: What team could house such a combo?

Could you Imagine Vick and T.O. as Philadelphia Eagles or Vick and T.O. suiting up as members of the Atlanta Falcons?

“I mean either or because you got both of us on the same field,” Owens told Eric Salvary on a recent episode of the Get Fit Radio TV webisode.

Statistically Vick had his best year in 2010 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he started 12 games throwing for 3018 yards and 21 touchdowns. DeSean Jackson was a primary target that year.

Owens, who spent 15 years in the NFL, most notably with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles caught 153 touchdowns and has 15,934 career receiving yards, which ranks second in NFL history.

2010 was Owens’ last year in the NFL as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He could have used Vick that year. Starting in 11 of the 14 games that year, Owens had 9 touchdowns on 983 receiving yards. It would have been cool to see them team that year.

Nonetheless, Owens believes that had the two of them played they would have run havoc.

“It doesn’t really matter the uniform,” he said.

Terrell Owens is opinionated about everything even basketball.

Owens once told me that Kevin Durant’s decision was nothing more than business. Nothing wrong,” Terrell Owens told Scoop B Radio.

“KD, LeBron they played out the entirety of their contracts and now they become unrestricted free agents, what’s wrong with them going out there and shopping the market?”

Owens sees Durant as a prototype for all current players and he compares it to his NFL bretheren. “I was in a situation like that,” said Owens.

“Just say a guy has five years in his deal, he gets to that third year, organization, management cuts him, nobody says anything about the management. It’s a business decision, those two words right there Business decision, is what management and owners use when they cut people and they make business moves so these players are getting smart just like owners in managerial positions making business decisions.”