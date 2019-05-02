Longtime coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry Stotts, has helped rebuild the Blazers into a steady playoff contender, year in, year out. Leading a pack of exciting players like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to go with a number of excellent role players, Stotts has been inching closer to getting the Portland franchise back to the heights of their glory days in the early 1990’s (and 1970).

Given the sustained run of success Stotts has produced over the course of his seven-year tenure, it only makes sense that he is one of the most well-compensated coaches in the league.

Terry Stotts Contract & Salary: How Much Does Blazers Coach Make?

Terry Stotts makes an average of $5 million each year coaching the Portland Trail Blazers. Stotts signed the lucrative extension in May of 2016 and is locked in under contract through 2020. Currently, Stotts is the eighth highest paid coach in the NBA, trailing big names like Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr.

Portland Trailblazers Record Under Terry Stotts

Despite leading the Blazers to a tremendous turnaround and a consistent return to the postseason, his teams have struggled once getting there. With a robust career record of 325-249 during his seven seasons in Portland, Stotts has guided the Blazers to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. However, three of those six seasons coincided with a first-round exit and the Blazers have yet to advance beyond a second-round appearance under Stotts. With a playoff record of just 15-26, Stotts and star player Damian Lillard are desperate for a deep postseason run.

Speaking of Lillard, under Stotts, he has flourished. Having played all seven of his seasons under the tutelage of Stotts, Lillard has emerged as one of the league’s best players. Also known as one of the league’s most underrated players, a deep run into the playoffs would do wonders for Portland’s budding superstar. A four time All-Star with four consecutive 25+ PPG seasons under his belt, Lillard is heart and soul of the Terry Stotts Blazers.

The Blazers also happen to have CJ McCollum. McCollum came into the picture the year after Lillard and while he took a bit longer to develop, he has formed a fearsome backcourt duo alongside Lillard. Having gone for over 20 points per game in his last four seasons, the Blazers have an elite one-two punch to counter nearly any team. Together, Lillard and McCollum have been the backbone of the Terry Stotts Blazers and each team has been built towards playing off the elite scoring duo’s strengths.