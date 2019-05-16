Tiger Woods WITB: What’s in the Bag & Get the Clubs 2019

What Tiger uses: TaylorMade M5 Driver (9 Degrees) with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft.

What you can get: The base model of the M5 is a 2019 Hot List Gold winner for <a href=”https://heavy.com/sports/2015/07/top-best-golf-drivers-for-distance-speed-accuracy-golf-cheap-titleist-taylormade-cobra-nike-head-shaft-clubs-price/” rel=”nofollow”>golf drivers</a> by Golf Digest.

The 460cc driver has innovative technology such as Speed Injected Twist Face, Hammerhead 2.0, and Inverse T-Track.

Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximum distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.

Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.

Inverse T-Track: The M5 has two 10 gram weights which can be moved along the track so you can get the perfect spin and trajectory by changing the Moment of Inertia and Center of Gravity.

The M5 is available in Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 and Project X HZRDUS Smoke 70 shafts with a choice of Regular, Stiff, and Extra Stiff. The lofts are 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees and it comes in both right- and left-handed models.