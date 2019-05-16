Tiger Woods WITB: What’s in the Bag & Get the Clubs 2019

WITB stands for “What’s in the Bag,” and these days it’s TaylorMade. His clubs — driver, fairway woods, wedges, and irons — are supplied by TM, while he uses a Scotty Cameron putter and hits Bridgestone golf balls.
We’ll get into more specifics below. And, we’ll tell you how you can get this equipment in your golf bag. Well, you can get the base models as PGA Tour pros get all their golf gear custom-fitted. But now let’s take a closer look into Tiger’s golf bag.
1. TaylorMade Golf M5 DriverPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Twist Face has a corrective face angle for more forgiveness on off-center shots
- Speed Injected Technology in the face maximizes ball speed and distance
- Inverse T-Track has two 10g movable weights so you can position them to cater to your swing
- On the pricey side
- Probably not the best club for beginners and high handicappers
- All combinations (shaft stiffness, material, and loft) might not be available
What Tiger uses: TaylorMade M5 Driver (9 Degrees) with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft.
What you can get: The base model of the M5 is a 2019 Hot List Gold winner for <a href=”https://heavy.com/sports/2015/07/top-best-golf-drivers-for-distance-speed-accuracy-golf-cheap-titleist-taylormade-cobra-nike-head-shaft-clubs-price/” rel=”nofollow”>golf drivers</a> by Golf Digest.
The 460cc driver has innovative technology such as Speed Injected Twist Face, Hammerhead 2.0, and Inverse T-Track.
Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximum distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.
Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.
Inverse T-Track: The M5 has two 10 gram weights which can be moved along the track so you can get the perfect spin and trajectory by changing the Moment of Inertia and Center of Gravity.
The M5 is available in Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 and Project X HZRDUS Smoke 70 shafts with a choice of Regular, Stiff, and Extra Stiff. The lofts are 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees and it comes in both right- and left-handed models.
Find more TaylorMade Golf M5 Driver information and reviews here.
-
2. TaylorMade M5 Fairway WoodPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Twist Face has a corrective face angle for more forgiveness on off-center shots
- 65 gram movable weight allows you to adjust the draw and fade factor
- TM's Lost Sleeve feature allow you to adjust the loft and lie
- On the pricey side
- The movable steel weight for draws/fades might be difficult for newer players
- Quantities might be limited
What Tiger uses: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees) Fairway Wood with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft.
What you can get: Woods foregos the hybrid golf clubs in favor of fairway woods. TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood is available in 2 lofts — 15 and 18 degrees. Although thanks to the Loft Sleeve feature, there are 12 different loft/lie combinations you can set with the loft changing +/-2 degrees.
Like the M5 Driver, the fairway wood also has Twist Face and Speed Pocket technology, which are designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots on off-center hits.
The other top highlight of the M5 is the movable 65 gram weight which you can adjust to get the perfect draw or fade positioning based on your swing.
Made of durable titanium, the M5 fairway woods are available for both right- and left-handed players in a Regular, Stiff, or Extra Stiff Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 75 graphite shaft.
Find more TaylorMade M5 Fairway Woods information and reviews here.
-
3. TaylorMade M3 Fairway WoodPrice: $339.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Speed Pocket provides more flexibility and extra forgiveness on off-center shots
- The 5-layer carbon crown and carbon sole plate is lightweight and produces a lower center of gravity for more launch and distance
- There is a 29 gram sliding sole weight so you can adjust the club's settings to your swing
- This is the older model (2018)
- It's on the pricey side
- The sliding sole weight might be difficult to adjust for new players
What Tiger uses: TaylorMade M3 Fairway Wood (19 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft.
What you can get: When it comes to his higher loft fairway wood, Tiger goes with the 2018 model, the TaylorMade M3, which is available in a variety of shaft stiffnesses, including Regular, Stiff, Senior, and Extra Stiff.
The lightweight multi-material construction promotes faster club speeds and, thus, more distance and the Speed Pocket delivers more forgiveness on off-center hits. The 5-layer carbon crown and carbon sole plate produces a lower center of gravity so you’ll get the launch you need.
Another top feature is the 29 gram sliding sole weight which allows you to adjust to personalize the club’s loft and other settings to cater to your swing.
Looking to get a more consistent shot? Then check out our post on the best golf swing trainers.
Find more TaylorMade M3 Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
-
4. TaylorMade P7 TW Iron Set (3-PW)Price: $1,999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- These are the exact clubs Tiger Woods uses
- The tungsten is positioned to produce a specific combination of flight, feel, and control that Tiger prefers
- Club heads are made of 1025 carbon steel
- They are expensive
- This set is only available in right-handed with stiff steel shafts
- These might be difficult for new players to hit
Woods uses TaylorMade P7TW irons (3 through pitching wedge) and that “TW” on the end stands for Tiger Woods. He co-designed the clubs with TaylorMade and they are tailored to his game.
Each has a Milled Grind sole, the first time TM has used the CNC milling process in a club other than one of their wedges. The blade lengths are a bit longer than a traditional iron and the lie angles are also flatter, something Woods prefers. The grooves are also narrower than previous TM models and that will promote more spin.
The tungsten is positioned to get a specific combination of flight, feel, and control that Woods prefers after decades of playing golf.
The forged club heads are made of 1025 carbon steel with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 stainless steel shafts and come in 3-iron through pitching wedge.
Protecting clubs that cost this much is probably a good idea, so check out our post on the best golf iron covers available today.
Find more TaylorMade P7 TW Iron Set (3-PW) information and reviews here.
-
5. TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges (56, 60 Degrees)Price: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- New ZTP Groove technology is designed to get you maximum spin and control
- The precision weight port moves 10 grams for an optimal Center of Gravity (CG) location
- The advanced milling techniques milling techniques ensure precise sole geometry, leading edges, and scorelines
- Some users felt there was a glare off the shiny club head
- Some users said the wedges didn't have a good "feel"
- On the pricey side
The TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges are designed to provide maximum spin which will help you to get your shot into a specific target area. Woods uses 56 and 60 degree wedge with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.
The advanved milling techniques lead to precise sole geometry, leading edges, and scorelines for ideal turf interaction. The ZTP Groove technology has steeper side walls and sharper edges to promote maximum spin and control.
Another cool feature is the a weight port which moves 10 grams so you can get a custom Center of Gravity (CG) location for a lower launch angle and better spin rate.
The wedges are available in Low, Standard, and High Bounce options. It has a True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shaft and Golf Pride grips, the Tour Velvet 360s.
Find more TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges (56, 60 Degrees) information and reviews here.
-
6. Scotty Cameron Newport 2 PutterPrice: $359.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a mid-milled 303 stainless steel face inlay with a stainless steel body for excellent balance and weight distribution
- Uses vibration dampening materials for improved sound and feel
- Thinner topline provides a better view at address
- It is expensive
- Quantities might be limited
- Some might have some problems using a blade style putter
When it comes to putters, Scotty Cameron is one of the most reputable names in the business. And his 2018 Newport 2 model is wildly popular among PGA Tour pros as well as weekend warriors.
The blade style putter has a number of top-notch features and combines style and performance for consistency on the greens.
A 2019 Golf Digest Hot List Gold member, the Newport 2 has a Multi-Material Technology which combines a mid-milled 303 stainless steel face inlay with a stainless steel body for excellent balance and weight distribution. The vibration dampening construction provide solid sound and feel. The heel-to-toe weighting technology helps maintain balance and forgiveness.
Featuring four-way sole balancing, the Newport 2 has a thinner topline to aid in getting a cleaner view at address.
It comes with a putter headcover and a Matador Select Black grip.
Find more Scotty Cameron 2018 Newport 2 Putter information and reviews here.
-
7. Bridgestone Golf Tour B XS Golf BallsPrice: $41.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seamless Cover Technology promotes consistency in accuracy, distance, and launch
- Dual Dimple Technology helps get you extra distance off the tee
- The SlipRes cover is designed to give great feel on contact as well as better control and more spin
- On the pricey side
- Some found the ball has too much spin on low iron and wedge shots
- Probably not best suited for beginners
Bridgestone makes some of the more popular golf balls available and their Tour B XS line are some of their highest-rated. Featuring innovative technology, they are designed to help in all aspects of your shot, including accuracy and distance. These are the exact same golf balls Tiger Woods used in his Masters victory in April.
The Gradual Compression core is forgiving and gets you extra distance as it is constructed to generate greater speed and less spin off the tee. The SlipRes urethane cover helps get you extra spin and control on those short iron and wedge shots near the green.
Designed for the above average player, the Bridgestone Tour B XS feature Dual Dimple Technology. This helps you get more distance as you’ll get less drag and better trajectory as the ball soars through the air. The Seamless Cover Technology has a balanced dimple pattern and promotes more consistency in all levels — accuracy, distance, and trajectory.
Find more Bridgestone Golf Tour B XS Golf Balls information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.