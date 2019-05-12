Toronto Raptors North Jerseys: What’s the Meaning Behind Them?

The Toronto Raptors are entering Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday against the Sixers. Like they have all playoffs, they will be wearing their new “North” jerseys, with the base home red and white trim.

What’s the story behind these jerseys? It refers to the franchise motto “We The North,” which dates back to a campaign started by the ownership group Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment. Former CEO and president Tim Leiweke talked about the “We The North” mentality back in 2014 to USA Today.

To the credit of our marketing team and agency, they did a very good job early on of hearing (general manager) Masai (Ujiri) and I with our cultural anthem, which takes the negative and makes it a positive because it is. “We the North” is an opportunity to take the negatives and make people understand. … You think people in Canada don’t like basketball? Have you seen (2014 No. 1 draft pick Andrew) Wiggins? Have you seen (2013 No. 1 draft pick Anthony) Bennett? Have you seen the great players who now come from this country? “We the North” was an opportunity to be our creed. It is a mirror image of our players. Our team has taken on that identity, and our identity has been set by this team. It’s something we’re going to have to build on. We ultimately need to be a team that’s recognized and has a fan base everywhere in the world. Until we get there, we haven’t succeeded.

To the basketball fans who think the #Raptors “North” jerseys are hideous. Note two things:

Be GLAD they’re not the Drake jerseys and you truly don’t know the significance of how epic those jerseys are so SHUT IT! One final final note by the way:#WETHENORTH pic.twitter.com/LFQLLbdfaI — EZ (@ErikZarins) May 6, 2019

In preparation for Toronto’s 25th anniversary, which will occur in the 2019-20 season, Sid Lee’s advertising firm revamped the campaign.. The Raptors were founded in 1995.

“We weren’t just branding the Raptors, we were branding Canadian basketball,” recalls Tom Koukodimos, ECD and partner at Sid Lee Toronto.

Nike released the new North jerseys back in 2018 as an incentive once the Raptors qualified for the playoffs. Their explanation behind the design?

“A twist to the popular ‘North’ jersey, the red base of Toronto’s Earned Edition uniform honours Canada’s flag and the franchise’s position as the League’s only international team,” Nike says.

Technically, Toronto is not the northernmost city in the NBA. Portland even mocked the Raptors for this back in 2014. However, with Canada known as the “Great White North,” the moniker fits Toronto best.

