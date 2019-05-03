Tyronn Lue Lakers: Player Stats, Accolades & Highlights

The Los Angeles Lakers coaching search is looking close to over, and it’s a familiar name for LeBron James. Tyronn Lue is reportedly close to an offer per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The expectation is the Lakers will move toward Ty Lue as head coach, but there’s been no offer made to him yet,” Wojnarowski tweeted Friday. This would reunite James with his last coach in Cleveland, as well as the man who helped guide the Cavaliers to their first and only NBA title.

It also reunites Lue with the franchise he won 2 titles with as a player. He was a reserve point guard for the Lakers during their championship runs in 2000 and 2001. Let’s take a look at his stats, awards and highlights during his 3 seasons in Los Angeles.

Tyronn Lue Playing Career for the Los Angeles Lakers

Lue was drafted in the first round of the 1998 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. The former Nebraska Cornhusker was immediately traded to Los Angeles along with Tony Battie for Nick Van Exel.

He didn’t produce much statistically, only averaging 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game as a Laker. His best years came away from Southern California, as he reached double-digits with the Orlando Magic in 2003-04 and the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-07.

In his career, he accumulated 4,710 points and 1,727 assists over an 11-year career.

While he didn’t win any personal awards with the Lakers, he was a large part of their 2001 NBA Finals win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Specifically, he was used to guard Allen Iverson as early as Game 1.

The Sixers All-Star scored 48 points in the game, but when Lue switched onto him by the 4th quarter, Iverson mustered only 3 for the Lakers to force overtime. While everyone remembers the stepover moment in overtime, Lue’s defense in the series was pivotal the rest of the way.

Iverson worked for every bit of his 35.6 points per game average in the series, shooting just 40.6 percent, as well as just 28.6 percent from behind the arc. Meanwhile, Lue became a defensive specialist with 1.4 steals a contest.

Even if most people remember Lue solely due to the “disrespect” Iverson showed to him, the potential new Lakers head coach doesn’t think of it that way. He’s even said the play “made” him.

“I’d want him on my staff because he’d have the respect of everybody in this league right away,” Lue said to Yahoo Sports in 2017. “You know, if I hadn’t defended him in that series, I’d have been out of the league. He made me.”

He’s right, as there’s few other significant moments to pick out in Lue’s time in Los Angeles (until he possibly gets hired). His scoring high in 2001 was 10 points in a 112-97 loss to…the 76ers.

Fast forward to today, and the Lakers may have found a perfect fit at head coach. Lue’s history with James, in addition to 3 NBA Finals appearances over a little more than 3 seaons, could be exactly what owner Jeannie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka need at the moment.