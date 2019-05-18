War of Will: Horse, Pedigree & Price

War of Will is one of the favorites heading into the 2019 Preakness Stakes. War of Will has a strong pedigree with War Front being his sire, while the horse’s dam is Visions of Clarity. Paulick Report detailed War of Will’s bloodline from War Front.

As a racehorse, War Front was a very fast miler who won a G2 race and was second in the G1 Forego at Saratoga over seven furlongs. Had he won the latter race, his initial position at stud would have been stronger, but War Front’s good looks, good speed, and good pedigree made him an attractive proposition for savvy breeders when the husky bay went to stud at Claiborne Farm in 2007.

The horse had a bit of unfortunate luck at Churchill Downs and got cut off by Maximum Security at the Kentucky Derby. There is some thought that War of Will had enough speed to surge to the front before the incident.

The horse continued to go up in value and was purchased for just under $300,000 as the Paulick Report noted.

War of Will was bred in Kentucky by Flaxman Holdings Limited, the bloodstock operation of the Niarchos family, and the attractive bay was an RNA at the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale at $175,000. Taken to France and consigned to the 2018 Arqana May breeze-up sale under the banner of Oak Tree Farm, War of Will sold to Justin Casse, agent, for 250,000 euros (about $298,000) and races for Gary Barber.

War of Will’s Trainer Mark Casse Is Looking For His 1st Preakness Win

Trainer Mark Casse is looking for his first Preakness win. Casse believes War of Will may be just the horse to break his losing streak.

“Since I was a little kid in Ocala, I’ve wanted to win the Kentucky Derby,” Casse told Ocala.com. “I’ve wanted to win the Preakness. Until now, the Triple Crown races have eluded us. Hopefully, that will change Saturday.”

