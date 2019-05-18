Warrior’s Charge Horse: Meet the Jockey, Owner & Trainer

On Saturday, the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, marking the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. There won’t be a Triple Crown winner since the Kentucky Derby 2019 champion horse, Country House, pulled out of the race, and the disqualified favorite Maximum Security, will also not be racing, which opens the gates for others to take the win.

While Bob Baffert is looking to win a record eighth Preakness Stake with his horse Improbable, whose odds to win are 5-1, there are a total of nine horse that didn’t run the Kentucky Derby that will be at the starting gate at Pimlico, including Warrior’s Charge, whose odds of winning the Preakness are 12-1.

Warrior’s Charge has won or placed in each of his five assignments, and the Florida based dark bay colt, bred by Al Shaquab Racing, is in peak form to make a statement run during his Preakness Stakes debut. Owned by Ten Strike Racing and Madeket Stables LLC, and trained by Brad H. Cos, Warrior’s Charge will race with international superstar jockey, Javier Castellano.



Warrior’s Charge Jockey: Javier Castellano

Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano will be racing the 3-year-old Warrior’s Charge at the 2019 Preakness Stakes. The 41-year-old from Venezuela claimed victories at the Preakness in 2006 and 2017, and most recently raced Vekoma horse at the Kentucky Derby on May 2.

Castellano has been racing horses since 1996, a career which was greatly inspired by his father, Abel, who worked as a jockey before his death in 2000. His uncle and his younger brother, Abel Jr., also race horses for a living. The 4’11 jockey is married to wife Abbey Castellano.



Warrior’s Charge Owner: Ten Strike Racing & Madeket Stables LLC

Warriors Charge to the G1 Preakness… @jjcjockey will be aboard @JohnPanagot. Colt is doing fantastic and seems like a great time to take a shot coming off two impressive wins in a row by 6+ lengths each and a 97 Beyer. See you all in Baltimore 🦀🐎 pic.twitter.com/9NkWl9uvrC — Ten Strike Racing (@Tenstrikeracing) May 9, 2019

Ten Strike Racing and Madeket Stables LLA put up a large sum $150,000 for Warrior’s Charge to run in the second leg of the Triple Crown, which says a lot of their confidence level in the Munnings horse. The colt won his last two starts at Oaklawn Park by a combined 12 1/2 lengths, but wasn’t nominated to the Triple Crown.

If Marshall Gramm, one of the founding partners of Ten Strike, paid the supplemental Triple Crown fees back in February, he could’ve entered Warrior’s Charge for a mere $600, but the horse had yet to win a race. Now, he’s not holding back. “You go back to the idea of gamblers gamble,” Gramm told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “So we just thought the gamble was worth it in terms of the purse and the potential increase in the stud value of the horse, and the opportunity that existed. Our horse is just as fast as anyone going. We thought it was worth the risk.”

If Warrior’s Charge beats the odds and wins, the purse for first place at the Preakness Stakes is $900,000 and the value of horse would sky-rocket. While $150,000 sounds like a lot, in Gramm’s mind, who’s a Rhodes College economics professor, believes Warrior’s Charge could one day be worth nearly $5 million.



Warrior’s Charge Trainer: Brad Cox

Trainer Brad Cox, whose other horse, Lexington winner Owendale, will also be racing on Saturday said of Warrior’s Charge, “Honestly, I kind of wondered how far he wanted to go. He’s a really strong horse – big, strong hips on him. He’s not a big, tall, gangly horse. [But] he has speed and he can carry it around two turns. He showed that his last two starts.”

