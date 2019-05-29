Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Game 1 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors clash in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Thursday, May 30 at 9:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena

Coverage: ABC

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors (-1 at -110)

Over/Under: 213 at -110

Curry & Leonard Leading the Way in Conference Finals

Steph WENT OFF against the Trail Blazers all series 😤 He becomes just 5th player in NBA history to score 30 points in every game of a 4-game sweep. pic.twitter.com/WKOuFmChrr — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2019

The Warriors recently confirmed that Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 while DeMarcus Cousins is listed as questionable. Without Durant, Stephen Curry will have to step up his play but that wasn’t a problem for him during the Western Conference Finals against the Trail Blazers.

Curry put up 24.7 and 23.8 points per game in the first two rounds but once Durant got hurt he had to shoulder a huge scoring load and played like an MVP against the Trail Blazers, averaging 36.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 47.1 percent shooting and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals with a triple-double of 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists while making 7 of 16 3-pointers, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to score 30 points in every game of a four-game sweep.

Draymond Green did it all in Game 4 with a triple-double of 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and Klay Thompson had 17 points despite shooting just 7-for-21.

Incredible fourth quarter from the Raptors, outscoring the Bucks by 11. Milwaukee scored just 18 points, tied for their second-lowest 4th quarter total and among their poorest quarters overall this season. https://t.co/qiUCRwjwYA pic.twitter.com/2WXcr7dSjY — Positive Residual (@presidual) May 26, 2019

Kawhi Leonard had a monster Game 6 to close out the Bucks with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists and he’s averaging 31.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 38.7 minutes over 18 playoff games, making 50.7 percent of his shots and 38.8 percent from 3-point range.

Sports analytics and strategy site Positive Residual detailed Kyle Lowry’s effort. In addition to his 17 points, Lowry’s eight assists included four at the rim and two at the right corner. He had just one turnover while scoring his 17 points on 11 true shot attempts and he grabbed five rebounds.

Fred VanVleet was another difference-maker for the Raptors with 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting and 4 of 5 from 3-point range in 33 minutes off the bench.

Warriors vs. Raptors Trends and Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are:

7-18 ATS in their last 25 games against Atlantic Division opponents

5-15 ATS in their last 20 Thursday games

2-6 ATS in their last eight games against Eastern Conference opponents

2-5-1 ATS in the last eight meetings

The Toronto Raptors are:

4-0 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning percentage above .600

4-0 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning straight up record

19-7-1 ATS in their last 27 home games against a team with a road winning percentage above .600

7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight up win

11-5 ATS in their last 16 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

34-16-2 ATS in their last 52 home games against a team with a winning road record

The Raptors have to battle off quite a bit of fatigue to win Game 1. Golden State is taking a very long break since the end of the Western Conference Finals on May 20 and they can take advantage of the tired legs of their opponents and recover home court advantage.

Toronto played a seven-game series against Philadelphia, followed by six games against Milwaukee and it will be tough to recover from that and then face the Splash Brothers Thompson just days later but I can’t bet against Kawhi Leonard right now.

Pick: Raptors -1

