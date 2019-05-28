WATCH: Bronny James Says ‘F*ck These H*es’ on Instagram

LeBron James Jr.’s Instagram career got off to a fiery start this week. Not only did the son of LeBron James eclipse 1 million followers in the first 24 hours he was on the social media platform, but he also caught some heat from Draymond Green and said: “these b*tches don’t give a f*ck about a n****” in one of his first Instagram stories.

Bronny already wilding on social media😭 smh pic.twitter.com/Vm7w33TCOk — 1k.Saucy ひ (@asvpb01) May 28, 2019

According to Twitter user, @asvpb01, one of Bronny James’ first stories posted to Instagram was laced with profanity.

“Listen up, motherf*ucker. It’s time to make a PSA,” James Jr. said in an African accent in a now unavailable to view Instagram story. “Just because she has a pretty face, does not mean she has pretty heart.”

Bronny’s rant does not end there, as his diatribe bounces around from what seems like a heartbreak James Jr. recently experienced, him taking his frustrations out on his phone, him flipping off the camera and Bronny jokingly mentioning an apparent theft of his cannabis by a girl he liked.

Even if Bronny’s post was just a comedic litmus-test to see if the world would laugh with him and his commentary on women and his African impersonations, it is probably something his father would not like to see.

James introduced his son to Instagram earlier this week, warning haters and Internet trolls to stay away.

“Everyone welcome the heir to the throne to IG @real_bronny! Told him 3 years ago the summer of 2019 I’d let you him get one. Damn time flies! Hahaha! Anyways let’s get Bronny!,” James posted to his Instagram. “P.S. Keep y’all hating asses off his comments or we pulling up‼️‼️”

Although Bronny’s profanity-laced post might have been the result of a 14-year-old’s edgy sense of humor, Twitter users are already having fun predicting Lebron’s reaction.

With Bronny already going viral, due to his social media antics, LeBron might have to lay down the law or show him a thing or two about social media etiquette and being a public figure on Instagram.

No matter the content of Bronny’s posts there will always be a mountain of support for the “heir to the throne.” Deandre Ayton, LaMelo Ball and Trae Young have already shown support for the “young king,” on Instagram.