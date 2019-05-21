WATCH: Meyers Leonard’s Best Games Through the 2018-2019 NBA Season

Meyers Leonard popped off with a 30 point 12 rebound double-double in game four of the Western Conference Finals. Although Leonard’s team-best double-double was not enough to push the Blazers to a game five, he has made quite an improvement over the season. Prior to game four he averaged only 5.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game is, by far.

With this being the game the Portland Trail Blazers needed from Leonard, in order to stave off elimination against the Golden State Warriors, who have now won the series 4-0, let’s look back on some other games where Leonard found success this season.

November 4th, Minnesota at Portland

Leonard exploded for an early season double-double against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 4th, 2019. He put up 15 points and 12 rebounds. Leonard also got some help from fellow big man that night, Jusuf Nurkic, who put up 19 points and 12 rebounds. The two combined for more than one-third of Portland’s overall scoring, as the Trail Blazers went on to knock off the Timberwolves 111-81.

November 20th, Portland at New York

Portland knocked off the New York Knicks on November 20th in Madison Square Garden 118-114. Leonard had 15 points and 3 rebounds. the Trail Blazers were also helped by their dynamic frontcourt of C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard who combined for 60 points 10 rebounds and 8 3PM. McCollum with 31 points, 4 rebounds and 5 3PM. Lillard with 29 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

January 30th, Utah at Portland

Meyers Leonard was the third highest scoring player on the Trail Blazers scoring 16 points, with 6 rebounds and 4 3PM against Utah in late January. Leonard was the third best behind Portland’s dynamic duo, once again as Lillard put up 39 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. McCollum scored 30 points and grabbed 3 rebounds. Portland went on to win 132-105.

April 10th, Sacramento at Portland

Meyers Leonard exploded for another double-double versus the Kings, as Portland went on to win a close one 136-131. Leonard and the Blazers offense was clicking on the 10th of April as all six of Portland’s players who played in the game scored in double figures. Besides Leonard who put up 19 points and 11 rebounds, other notable performances came from Anfernee Simons who scored 37 points and racked up 9 assists and Skal Labissiere who went for a double-double as well with 29 points and 15 boards.

May 18th, Golden State at Portland

In game three of the Western Conference Finals, Meyers Leonard put up his best playoff performance, outside of his game four show-out. Unfortunately for Portland, Leonard’s 16 points and 4 assists were not enough to push the Blazers to victory, as they fell at home to the Warriors, 110-99. Even with 23 points from McCollum and 19 points from Lillard, the Trail Blazers were not able to overcome a 36 point performance from Steph Curry and a 20 point, 13 rebound, 12 assist triple-double from forward Draymond Green.

With Leonard’s dominant performance against the Warriors in game four not being enough, the Blazers hope he’ll keep it up and surge into next season with some more offensive confidence.