5 Best Waterproof Fitbits for Swimming

Diving in for a swim isn’t an issue with this fitness tracker, as it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. When you’re not using this waterproof Fitbit to track your swimming sessions you can safely wear it in the shower or pool.

Goal-based exercises are available for over 15 types of workout, including swimming, running, biking and circuit training. You can use this feature to set goals and stay up to date with real-time workout statistics.

Whether you’re working out in the water or on land, the available 24/7 heart rate monitoring is a handy feature. The always-on heart rate monitoring combined with real-time heart rate zones provides a more in-depth look into specific workout stats. Aside from tracking your heart rate throughout the day, you can use the Fitbit to optimize workouts and track the number of calories burned.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a step above the Inspire HR by Fitbit. Features you’ll find on the Charge 3, but not the Inspire HR, including floors climbed, quick text replies and Fitbit Pay, which allows you to make purchases directly from your watch. The battery lasts up to seven days, depending on your usage.