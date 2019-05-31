5 Best Waterproof Fitbits for Swimming

Having a water resistant Fitbit that can withstand splashes is one thing. A waterproof Fitbit adds a whole new dimension to your workouts, especially if you plan to use the fitness tracker for swimming.
1. Charge 3Price: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has over 15 different exercise modes
- Automatically records sleep stages
- Battery lasts up to seven days per charge
- Doesn't have built-in GPS
- Lacks on-screen workouts
- Can't store music
Diving in for a swim isn’t an issue with this fitness tracker, as it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. When you’re not using this waterproof Fitbit to track your swimming sessions you can safely wear it in the shower or pool.
Goal-based exercises are available for over 15 types of workout, including swimming, running, biking and circuit training. You can use this feature to set goals and stay up to date with real-time workout statistics.
Whether you’re working out in the water or on land, the available 24/7 heart rate monitoring is a handy feature. The always-on heart rate monitoring combined with real-time heart rate zones provides a more in-depth look into specific workout stats. Aside from tracking your heart rate throughout the day, you can use the Fitbit to optimize workouts and track the number of calories burned.
The Fitbit Charge 3 is a step above the Inspire HR by Fitbit. Features you’ll find on the Charge 3, but not the Inspire HR, including floors climbed, quick text replies and Fitbit Pay, which allows you to make purchases directly from your watch. The battery lasts up to seven days, depending on your usage.
2. Inspire HRPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 24/7 heart rate tracking
- Automatic exercise recognition
- Separate resting heart rate tracking
- Battery life isn't the best
- Doesn't have built-in GPS
- Some complaints of syncing issues
Inspire HR is safe to use in the pool, shower and inclement weather. If you use it for swimming, the Fitbit will automatically track the length of your workout.
Not only is this Fitbit packed with features, it also has an eye-catching appearance. This is due in part fo its backlit OLED display, which displays info with a swipe or scroll. An on-screen dashboard shows your activity, steps, calories burned, sleep patterns and more.
Whether you’re using it for swimming or another type of workout, there are many ways to record and monitor your heart rate. For starters, the tracker has 24/7 heart rate monitoring along with heart rate zones that are optimized for each workout. One unique feature is the ability to record your resting heart rate during the day and night and track the numbers over a duration of time.
Automatic activity detection means you won’t have to fumble around with the tracker to get it started as you begin to run, swim, bike and more. If you’re interested in real-time distance and pace you can connect the tracker with your phone’s GPS to get all the details. The battery can last up to five days depending on use.
3. IonicPrice: $193.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in GPS tracking
- Separate modes for running and swimming
- Heart rate zone training
- Battery life could be better
- Not the slimmest profile
- Currently only works with Pandora
If you’re looking for a smartwatch that’s geared towards swimmers, the Ionic is a top pick for features such as built-in GPS and swim mode.
Not only is the Ionic water resistant, it has advanced swim tracking capabilities and is specifically made for swimming. A dedicated swimming mode lets you track your stroke style and laps. You’ll also be able to see how many calories you’ve burned at the end of your workout. In case you forget to start swim mode, the watch will automatically track your swimming workout.
Automatic exercise recognition isn’t just limited to swimming. Runners can take advantage of the built-in run mode function. As soon as you start running the watch not only recognizes that you’re running, but it also automatically starts the GPS so that you can view real-time stats on the go. Don’t worry about remembering to pause the tracker when you take a break as it automatically takes care of the task for you.
To help keep tabs on your general health, the watch tracks your sleep stages, resting heart rate and cardio fitness level. It also stores and plays music and is compatible with most Bluetooth headphones so that you can work out to your favorite songs.
If you’re into heart rate zone training you’ll get real-time information about which zone you’re in. The 24/7 wrist-based heart rate monitoring also allows you to track your workouts, reach your desired weight goals, optimize workouts based on heart rate and more.
4. VersaPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tracks swimming laps
- Provides on-screen workouts
- Stores and plays music
- Battery life isn't the best
- No wrist-based payments
- Doesn't have built-in GPS
The Versa family has several members, but the original Versa stands out among swimmers for its ability to track swimming laps.
The Versa watch has many useful features for athletes, including the ability to track heart rate, sleep and general fitness. You can also connect with your favorite apps and get notifications on the go. There are over 15 exercise modes, meaning this Fitbit can record workouts and provide you with real-time stats for activities such as running, biking and swimming.
A built-in coaching function provides on-screen workouts so that you can get assistance directly from your wrist. While this Fitbit doesn’t have built-in GPS you can connect it with your phone’s GPS to view your distance and pace.
The Versa displays the total number of floors climbed throughout the day. It also stores and plays music to help you stay motivated, even during the most challenging workouts.
5. Flex 2Price: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wrist-based guided coaching
- Automatically tracks swimming workouts
- All-day activity tracking
- No built-in GPS
- Can't store or play music
- Subpar battery life
Flex 2 features a slender design that won’t slow you down in the water, whether you’re using it for a swimming workout, splashing around in the pool or enjoying a refreshing dip in the ocean.
Not only will this waterproof Fitbit automatically track your swimming workouts, you’ll also be able to view a workout summary in the accompanying app. Whether your workouts are on land or in the water you can take advantage of automatic exercise recognition. This Fitbit also features all-day activity tracking so that you can monitor your distance, steps and calories burned throughout the day.
The Flex 2 doesn’t stop tracking and recording data when you go to sleep. Automatic sleep tracking technology lets you track the overall quality and amount of time you spend sleeping. A silent alarm will wake you up with a gentle vibration when it’s time to rise.
Smart notifications are displayed in the form of LED lights and vibrations. Many athletes appreciate the slender design of this tracker, which makes it easy to hide in bands and jewelry.
You can't dive in and start swimming with just any fitness tracker. Whether you're already a Fitbit fan and want a product that will hold up in the water or you're ready to invest in a waterproof fitness tracker, check out these waterproof Fitbits.
All the Fitbits on this list are fully waterproof, not just water resistant. In addition to withstanding splashes and showers, these models can be worn in the pool and ocean.
In case you need a bit of a boost to help you get started, swimming offers several potential benefits. For starters, as with other types of moderate to vigorous workouts, swimming can reduce your risk of developing heart disease, according to Harvard Medical School. Swimming also provides an intense cardiovascular workout without stressing your joints.
A fitness tracker isn't just a useful investment for water-based workouts. In a Johns Hopkins Medicine article, Dr. Seth Martin explains that one of the main benefits of wearing a tracker is that it provides an objective daily record of how much exercise an individual gets throughout the day. This in turn often motivates people to move more, whether it's taking the stairs instead of an elevator and carving out time for a dedicated workout each day.
Whether you plan to use your tracker primarily in the water, on land or a mix of both, the best waterproof Fitbit for you depends on your price range, preferred features and the overall fit and comfort of the wearable device.
