Wells Fargo Championship Odds: Rory McIlroy Betting Favorite

Rory McIlroy is the only golfer to win the Wells Fargo Championship twice since its inception in 2003. So it is very fitting then that McIlroy is listed as the +600 betting favorite (wager $100 to win $600) on the Wells Fargo Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to take home the title for the third time in his career this weekend at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 29-year-old native of Northern Ireland set the Wells Fargo record with a 21-under-par 267 at Quail Hollow four years ago, beating Patrick Rodgers and Webb Simpson both by seven strokes en route to winning the tournament for the second time. Last year, McIlroy finished in a tie for 16th there while Australia’s Jason Day won for the first time with a 12-under-par 272. Day is the +1000 second choice to defend his title on the golf odds.

Bettors handicapping Day’s chances though along with the other competition in this year’s field should consider that he has not won a tournament on the PGA Tour since then, missing the cut four times, including twice in his last three entries. In between, Day tied for fifth at the Masters three weeks ago compared to McIlroy, who tied for 21st.

Of course Tiger Woods ended up winning the Masters, but he will not be in Charlotte to compete in the Wells Fargo Championship. Instead, six other top contenders to watch include Justin Rose (+1100), Rickie Fowler (+1100), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800), Sergio Garcia (+2000), Webb Simpson (+2000) and Tony Finau (+2200).

Of that group, Fowler is the only other previous winner (2012), topping McIlroy and D.A. Points in a playoff. As mentioned, Simpson was a runner-up to McIlroy in 2015, and he also tied Day for fifth at the Masters before tying for 16th at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago.

The next group of contenders on the odds to win the Wells Fargo Championship include Paul Casey (+2500), Phil Mickelson (+2500), Gary Woodland (+2800), Henrik Stenson (+3300) and Patrick Reed (+3500). In addition, those looking for a long shot that might be worth a wager can consider Brian Harman at +17500. Harman won the Wells Fargo Championship just two years ago by one stroke over Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez.

However, Harman has missed the cut in the last four tournaments he has entered since tying for eighth at THE PLAYERS Championship back in March. McIlroy finished four strokes ahead of him to win that event.

