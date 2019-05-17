World Series Odds 2019: Rays Among Rising Teams

Heading into the season, the defending champion Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were among the favorites on the 2019 World Series odds with the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

While that is still the case at many sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, another team has gotten off to a fast start en route to becoming a legitimate threat to win the AL East and compete for their first World Series crown – the Tampa Bay Rays, who are +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200) as the early division leaders.

Last season, much was made of Tampa Bay using mostly relief pitchers the rest of the way rather than starters after dealing away Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates before the MLB trade deadline. One of the players the Rays netted in the trade for Archer though was Tyler Glasnow, who became one of the favorites to win the AL Cy Young Award before recently being placed on the disabled list with a forearm strain.

Glasnow along with last year’s AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell and another new addition in former Astro Charlie Morton have formed a formidable trio so far for Tampa Bay.

However, Houston is again baseball’s team to beat thanks to an incredible offense, scoring nearly 5.6 runs per game with a .283 team batting average through the first 43 games. The St. Louis Cardinals have the second-best batting average right now at .263, showing how wide the gap is between the Astros and the rest of the teams. Houston is currently listed as the +350 favorite at online betting sites to win its second World Series title in three seasons.

Between the Astros and Rays on the futures betting board are the Dodgers (+450), Yankees (+650), Chicago Cubs (+900), Philadelphia Phillies (+900) and Red Sox (+1000).

New York has done a great job despite playing much of the year without sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton due to injuries while Boston has performed much better lately following a rough start to the season. The Minnesota Twins (+1600) deserve recognition too as the early surprise leader of the AL Central.

Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia are the division leaders in the National League at the moment, with the Cubs likely getting tested the most of that group with the defending NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers (+1500) and Cardinals (+1900) also playing well. The Dodgers are seeking their third straight World Series appearance after losing each of the previous two to Houston (2017) and Boston (2018).

