WWE Hall of Famer, Eric LeGrand Reacts to How This Gets Him Motivated

Somebody send a memo to the gentleman in the Dos Equis commercial, he may have some competition. Rutgers University mainstay Eric LeGrand may in fact be the most interesting man in the world.

Honored with the Jimmy V Award at ESPN’s 2012 ESPY Awards and a recipient of the WWE’s Warrior Award, LeGrand inspired many after the defensive tackle was paralyzed while making a tackle in an October 2010 game.

Since his accident, LeGrand regained movement in his shoulders and sensation throughout his body. Through is all, he’s been an inspiration and his dedication to rehabilitating his body is admirable.

How does he do it? How does he stay motivated through it all?

“Honestly it is just the people that support me and the random people that are looking up to me,” Eric LeGrand told me on Scoop B Radio.

“I feel that it is a responsibility, how can I let all those people down? My motivation is my mom who gave up everything for me to learn how to take care of a quadriplegic. I want to get better for her so she doesn’t have to take care of her son for her whole life, you know? So she can be able to relax and do what she wants to do.”

LeGrand says he draws on inspiration from others like former Penn State Nittany Lion Adam Taliaferro who had a similar injury.

“I feel like in this world we are living in today either through the grace of God or by sheer stubbornness,” he said.

“We will find a cure for this. It’s just crazy how fast technology is growing and what we are doing with it now. That is my motivation and to get everyone else out of these wheelchairs as well.”

As upbeat as LeGrand is, you’d have to wonder if others with similar injuries are as upbeat as him. “It all depends on their situation,” he said. “This injury doesn’t discriminate and people come from all walks of life with this injury. You can have people that are happily married with kids or you could get somebody who is 15 years old and in high school with this injury.”