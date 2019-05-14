Zion Williamson’s Salary: How Much Money Will He Make in NBA Contract?

While Zion Williamson is not officially the No. 1 pick, all signs point to the Duke star being the first player selected in the 2019 NBA draft. How much money will Williamson make with his first NBA contract?

According to Forbes, Williamson is projected to have an $8.12 million salary in his first NBA season. This is a lot of money for most of us, but should be seen as a bargain to NBA teams.

NBA players start out on a rookie contract that is already pre-slotted based on where they are drafted. If Williamson was on the open market, his salary would be much higher, but, thanks to the CBA, Williamson’s team has him secured for at least four years. Teams have the opportunity of exercising the options for the third and fourth seasons. Williamson will be making more than $10 million by his fourth season in the NBA.

Where Williamson will make the majority of his money at the beginning of his career is in endorsements. Williamson has yet to sign a shoe contract, but some project the big man’s deal to be worth more than $100 million. Former shoe executive Sonny Vaccaro noted to ESPN that Williamson already has a chance to become a billionaire because of his marketability.

“If Zion doesn’t change, I predict that he will be the first basketball athlete at 18 years old that the world is rooting for to become a billionaire,” Vaccaro explained to ESPN. “I say billionaire, very easily. He is going to have an opportunity to be the face of every company and every major corporation. He is the most marketable person I’ve seen, for a lot of different reasons.”

Williamson has yet to sign with Nike, Adidas or any other shoe company. The big man is expected to get offers from as many as six companies, per ESPN. Shoe companies are not the only brands that will be lining up to have Williamson as a spokesman. He is expected to be pursued by a number of major companies.

Zion Will Be Marketable in Any City, But New York Could Be the Most Lucrative for Him

Williamson is going to make a lot of money regardless of what team drafts him. There is some belief that the Knicks would be the most lucrative landing spot thanks to their New York City location. Mark Conrad, who is Fordham University’s director of the sports business program, emphasized how Williamson potentially landing in New York could pay off financially.

“I think he could do phenomenally well in New York,” Conrad told Yahoo Sports. “You think about the buzz of Patrick Ewing years ago, and that was nothing compared to what it would be like if Zion comes to New York. The allure of being in New York could open up opportunities that he wouldn’t have in other places.”

Projected NBA Contract for No. 1 Pick

We won’t have the exact scale for the 2019 NBA rookies until the salary cap is officially announced. Here is a look at the contract for last year’s 2018 No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton, per Spotrac. Williamson’s contract and salary will be slightly higher thanks to the cap going up.