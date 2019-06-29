WATCH: Yankees’ Aaron Hicks Hits First-Ever Homer in Europe

Aaron Hicks made history very quickly in the London Series, belting the first-ever MLB home run in Europe. He cracked one from Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello to close out a 6-0 top of the first for the Yankees.

Olympic Stadium provides a shorter field than most MLB parks, as the left field line is just 330 feet. Centerfield tops out at 385 feet. Former Yankee great Reggie Jackson noted that he could’ve hit 50 home runs every season with a field like that, according to USA Today.

“Well, we’re going to see some offense,’’ said Aaron Boone, as well. “You got short dimensions. A fast infield. It has all of the makings, right?

Here’s video of Hick’s homer courtesy of the MLB.

The first MLB home run in Europe goes to … Aaron Hicks. 💪#LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/TN4RmWePTZ — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2019

The London Series was announced last year by Commissioner Rob Manfred, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Tim Slavin, chief of business affairs and senior counsel, business for the MLB Players Association, Red Sox owner John Henry and Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general partner Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal.

“I’m delighted that London has this opportunity to welcome Major League Baseball to London,” Khan said. “I’ve been working to get Major League Baseball to come to London since I became mayor, and I’m delighted that we have these two great teams coming to our city.

He added, “It’s going to be a fantastic two days next year, but the fun begins now.”

Stay tuned for more from the London Series.