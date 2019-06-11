WATCH: Alex Morgan Scores First U.S. Goal of 2019 World Cup vs. Thailand

Alex Morgan looked to have scored in the first five minutes for the Americans in their Women’s World Cup opener versus Thailand. The referees disallowed the goal since she was offsides. Only minutes later, she rectified the error.

The striker scored in the 12th minute to put the U.S. up 1-0 over the Thai in their Group F debut in Reims, France. It is the first goal for the Americans during this 2019 World Cup, which is a journey towards the program’s second consecutive title and fourth overall.

Here’s video of the score.

This one counts! @AlexMorgan13 scores her 4th career #FIFAWWC goal to give the U.S. the early lead on a @Kelleymohara assist. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hiCgNcLYbr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The 29-year old Californian has now scored four goals in her World Cup career, which started in 2011. The assist came from Kelly O’Hara.

The U.S. now leads 2-0 in the first half after Rose Lavelle struck from outside the box. Stay tuned for World Cup opener updates.