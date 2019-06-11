Alex Morgan’s Husband, Servando Carrasco, Plays for MLS’ L.A. Galaxy

Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are one of the rare pro soccer couples in the United States. Morgan is the face of the U.S. Womens National Team at the 2019 World Cup, while Carrasco plays in the MLS for the Los Angeles Galaxy. For a brief period of time, the couple shared the same city as Morgan played for the Orlando Pride, while Carrasco was with Orlando City.

At the end of the 2017 season, Orlando City declined Carrasco’s option, and he signed with the Galaxy in 2018 as the couple are in their second year of a long-distance marriage.

“It’s far from ideal to be that far from your wife,” Carrasco told Pro Soccer USA. “We know that this is temporary. We’re only going to be able to play professional soccer for five to six more years. We’ve got to take advantage of this, and know that when we’re done playing we’re going to be together.”

The couple started dating in college as student-athletes at Cal. Morgan did not let the distance stop her from giving her husband a Valentine’s Day shoutout on Instagram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Tried finding a normal pic. Doesn’t exist. You’re the best. 🖤🖤,” Morgan posted.

During a Recent Soccer Offseason, Alex & Sevando Went to Tanzania as Part of a Sports Diplomacy Program

Morgan and Carrasco have tried to use their platform as pro soccer players to benefit others. During a recent offseason, the couple took a trip to Tanzania to work with young people as part of a sports diplomacy program organized by the U.S. State Department. Morgan detailed the idea behind the trip in an article she penned for The Players’ Tribune.

My husband, Servando, and I both play soccer, so we’re lucky enough to have the same off-season. And when we had a four-week break a couple of years ago, we wanted to do more than just take a vacation. We wanted to do something important — something where we could use our platform to spread the game of soccer and have a meaningful impact on others. We knew we wanted to do something internationally, but we had no idea where we wanted to go, or where to even start. Then, an opportunity came up through the U.S. State Department to take advantage of a sports diplomacy program in conjunction with the embassy in Tanzania.

Given his duties with the Galaxy, Carrasco will have to watch the World Cup from Los Angeles. Carrasco spoke with The Athletic about his plans to watch Morgan play in France.

“Probably at home to be honest [plans to watch the World Cup],” Carrasco told The Athletic. “I’ll have guys over to watch the games. Actually the timing of the games means I’ll probably be watching here (at the Galaxy’s training center). Hopefully, I will get to go see her in the World Cup final. Clearly, my priority is being here with my team and doing my job, but when it’s the World Cup final, if they make it, yeah, it’s one of those things you make an exception to be at.”