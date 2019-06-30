All Elite Wrestling Fyter Fest: Reactions & Review

Here’s my final thoughts on All Elite Wrestling’s Fyter Fest!

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (Three-Way Tag Team Match; Winners Advance to All Out for an Opportunity at a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament)

Reactions: AEW has gone out of its way to prove that they have the best tag team division on the planet. This Three-Way tag team contest provided further credence to that belief. All three teams worked hard during this Buy In pre-show matchup, especially the virtually unknown (well, to me anyway) Private Party. The story of them being out their league at first built up into a series of fun moments where they finally proved their worth. The jaw-dropping exchanges between each duo brought the crowd (and me, of course) to their feet on multiple occasions. This was a fun matchup with a cool finish and a tease of what’s to come with The Dark Order.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Allie vs. Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)

Reactions: This was bit too slow and plodding for my taste. While I commend Leva Bates and Peter Avalon for adopting a unique gimmick, I find myself more annoyed than entertained with their work. As for Allie, she’s a pretty basic women’s wrestler who doesn’t look all that smooth in the ring. Unlike the first match of this show, this women’s contest didn’t do an efficient job of showcasing the great potential of its division.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa (Hardcore Match)

Reactions: I’m guessing this match sent Jim Cornette into an uncontrollable rage. As for me though, I actually got a kick out of it. I’m a gamer, plus one of my current guilty pleasures is WWE’s 24/7 title scene. This match featured both of those elements, which is why I enjoyed most of the hilarious hijinks put on display here. Jebailey looked like he had two left feet out there, but he still managed to do an okay job as the match wore on. That table bump and the rest of the outside shenanigans all combined to make this come off way better than I initially expected. Nakazawa is a lovable madman who I’m now officially a fan of.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

Reactions: This was a solid meeting between two of my most favorite underrated performers. Both men pulled out all the stops and proved that they still have plenty of gas left in the proverbial tank. CIMA sold his back work throughout, which played well into Christopher Daniels’ gameplan. The middle to closing stretch was fast-paced and full of some slick counters and big maneuvers. As the official show opener for Fyter Fest, this set a good pace for the night to come.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose (Three-Way Match)

Reactions: This was way better I thought it would be! A series of slick counters and crazy three-woman exchanges added a lot of fire to this women’s division match. Nyla Rose played the part of the power base who gelled pretty well with the two Joshi stars. This match kicked into another gear once Nyla showcased her shocking agility with a top rope knee drop. While I wasn’t a fan of the finish (there’s no reason Nyla should have lost here), I still found myself pleasantly surprised by the quality action presented by all three ladies here. Oh, and before I forget – shout out to Nyla for the clever B. Orchid cosplay. That definitely wasn’t lost on me.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs MJF (Four-Way Match)

Reactions: MJF’s verbal tirades have already turned into one of the best aspects of AEW. FACT! (Shout out to Tyson Kidd) As for the match itself, it was good and heading towards great before it ended a bit too soon for my tastes. The match never slowed down, thankfully – all four men were able to present their best crowd popping maneuvers.

Jungle Boy, in particular, had a star-making performance thanks to this death-defying top rope moves. Everyone else held up their end of the bargain just as well, which helped this match maintain a good pace and never falter from start to finish. I just wished it would have gone on a bit longer. Congrats to Adam Page, though – it’s clear that he’s heading towards a classic with Chris Jericho at August 31’s All Out.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Reactions: Darby Allin is a madman. And an incredibly entertaining one at that. Watching him work a basic rules bout against Cody was a pretty unique affair. Cody’s known for his old-school approach to wrestling, which presented an interesting dynamic when combined with Darby’s kamikaze based style. This one built up to a pretty exciting matchup that gave the fans plenty of reasons to pay close attention to Darby.

Cody was on point with his larger presence and big moves put into play here, while Darby excelled as the slick cruiserweight who was willing to put his body on the line in the craziest ways possible. Just when it got really good, the match’s time limit expired. Five more minutes would have definitely put this first-time meeting on another plateau of quality. We didn’t get that five minutes due to Shawn Spears’ shocking chair shot to Cody, which was actually a pretty cool moment. Looks like we’ll get a matchup between those two in the future (and hopefully a hardcore rematch between Cody and Darby at some point, too).

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) and Laredo Kid (6-Man Tag Team Match)

Reactions: Matt “Ryu” Jackson. Nick “Ken” Jackon. And Kenny “Akuma” Omega was everything I’ve ever wanted and more! The Elite definitely get the entrance of the night honors here. This high-spots exhibition was a barn burner filled with outlandish maneuvers that were particularly worthy of replaying. The Elite Shoto’s and The Lucha Trio made sure to leave the crowd wanting more.

Laredo Kid made a good case for making sure he becomes the next official member of the AEW roster. This match had the perfect mix of amazingly fast-paced counters, insane dives, loud Superkicks, and some awesome Street Fighter related callbacks. As long as AEW continues matching this combination of competitors together, their major shows will always feature at least one four-star affair. And that’s exactly what we got here – an amazing six-man tag that wouldn’t be out of place at a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla show.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela (Non-Sanctioned Match)

Reactions: Did I already use the term “madman” already? Yeah? Well, I’m going to have to use it once again here to describe Joey Janela. He presented his deathmatch expertise and penchant for sacrificing himself during this non-sanctioned war. Jon Moxley looked especially motivated here as he battered Joey and took a ton of punishment from his equally dangerous foe.

Both men’s usage of tables and barbed-wire chairs was brutal here. Pure madness ensued once Moxley turned Joey into his own personal pin cushion once some thumbtacks came into play. I winced, I cringed, and I smiled all the way through. The post-match brawl between Omega and Moxley placed a (barbed wire) cherry on top of this awesome garbage brawl. I loved this!

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Match of the Night

The Elite vs. The Lucha Brothers!

Final Verdict

All Elite Wrestling’s second major event may have been a step below Double or Nothing, but it’s still worth a recommendation. The Buy In tag team contest, the surprisingly fun Three-Way women’s bout, the wild six-man tag, and the closing hardcore main event were the standout matches of the evening.

There was a good amount of storyline advancement sprinkled throughout this show, which was also a nice touch. Fyter Fest didn’t overstay its welcome and made sure to wrap things up at a fitting time. While I would have loved to have seen two of the show’s matches get some added time, I still came away with a positive impression of AEW’s inaugural Fyter Fest.

Final Score: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

