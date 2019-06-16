Amanda Henrichs, Chez Reavie’s Wife, is Golfer’s Biggest Supporter

There are some familiar names in contention at the 2019 U.S. Open. Gary Woodland is one of the top earners on the PGA Tour, and he tops the leaderboard at 11-under par. Justin Rose, at one time the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer, is just one stroke behind that. 2-time defending U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka is within striking distance.

A name you probably don’t know is Chez Reavie. He’s currently tied with Koepka, as well as Louis Oosthuizen, at 7-under par entering Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach. The 37-year old from Wichita last won a PGA Tour event in 2008 at the RBC Canadian Open.

After that title, he told the Associated Press how he hopes to spend his money.

“I have no idea,” the 26-year-old PGA Tour rookie said at the time. “I’m sure I’ll find something nice back home, if my fiancee doesn’t spend it before I get home.”

That fiancee’s name is Amanda Reavie, formerly Henrichs. She was mentioned soon after his win as one of the bigger benenficiaries of Chez’s win in Canada. “I’m guessing the honeymoon plans have already been upgraded,” wrote Alan Shipnuck of Golf.com.

“I’m not going there,” he said about the size of the wedding in the post-tournament presser. “No, I don’t know. It can’t be any bigger. I picked a good spot where we couldn’t fit too many people. I’m sure she’ll find something else she wants though.”

The two got married in 2009 at the Royal Palms in Scottsdale (Ariz.). Becker Photography posted pictures from the wedding, which featured the picturesque Camelback Mountain in the background.

According to the blog, Amanda and Chez were high school sweethearts before he played varsity golf at Arizona State until 2004. They have made appearances at Sun Devils events together, including a 2011 football game between ASU and Illinois. They showed up with Phil and Tim Mickelson, as well as Paul Casey.

I’m rooting for Chez Reavie and Chesson Hadley today mostly just to spite Fox Sports, which has steadfastly ignored them even though they’ve been in contention all weekend. #underdogs #USOPEN2019 pic.twitter.com/5iHDhDgikj — Andy Hermann (@AndyHermannLA) June 16, 2019

Despite the jokes about Chez shelling money out to Amanda, he says that she is his biggest supporter, especially emotionally. He talked to Golf.com about his support system in Feb. 2018.

To create that good mojo whenever and wherever he goes, Reavie employs a team. There’s his swing coach, two trainers (one where he lives in Arizona and one on the road) and a sports psychologist. Reavie receives motivational texts from his squad, he has vision boards and a surplus of ears for venting sessions. His wife Amanda is his biggest supporter. They’ll get in a car together after a round and he’ll spill his emotions for 30 minutes. “Thirty minutes to kind of be pissed off about this, and after that I’m not allowed to be pissed anymore,” he says.

With Chez in contention at the U.S. Open, he’s in a position he’s never even sniffed before. His best finish at a major previously was a tie for 12th last year at the PGA Championship.

Expect Amanda to be a big part of calming him down for the biggest Sunday of his professional career to date.