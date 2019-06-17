Anthony Davis to Celtics “Ruined by Kyrie Irving” Per Bill Simmons

Boston sports guru Bill Simmons has long made it known that he thinks his Celtics have been collecting assets the last five years to lure Anthony Davis to town. With the recent megadeal that sent the All-Star center to Los Angeles, he pointed the blame at one Celtic, in particular: Kyrie Irving.

He talked with Ryen Russillo on the BS podcast about how Irving’s uncertain future in Boston was a “Jenga piece” that crumbled the rest of the plans.

On the latest #BSPodcast, @BillSimmons and @ryenarussillo discuss how Kyrie Irving potentially leaving the Celtics is just like a Jenga stack falling apart pic.twitter.com/M36NtsnleW — The Ringer (@ringer) June 17, 2019

“We should just say that Kyrie ruined the Celtics’ plans,” he said. “Kyrie demolished something that they spent four to five years building. However much blame you want to actually give him as a player, as a person, as the best player on the team, as a teammate all that stuff. I’m not even talking about that.

“I’m just saying that this was a Jenga stack that they built for five years leading towards Anthony Davis, and the Kyrie piece of the Jenga stack fell out and the building crumbled, and the Jenga game was over.”

Russillo responded in complete agreement, and both pointed out that they expect Irving to head to Brooklyn to play for the Nets.

“So if we add up all of our little pieces here,” Russillo said, “so that it was Durant and Kyrie, and they were going to Brooklyn. Durant gets hurt…yes, it seems totally feasible (that they would go to Brooklyn). It felt like Boston got reenergized a bit about the Anthony Davis thing and I think (the failure) was because there is more uncertainty about what Kyrie is going to do.”

The downfall of the Davis to Boston speculation seems to be that the Celtics weren’t sending enough assets to New Orleans. According to NESN, Boston was prepared to only send Jayson Tatum and “wouldn’t have included much else.”

Here are the latest rumors about Irving’s future destinations.

Kyrie Irving Nets & Laker Rumors

According to Ben Weinrib at Yahoo Sports, Irving wants to play with Davis in Los Angeles. That would reunite him with former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. Two obstacles that reportedly are not issues are their relationship, as well as cap space.

Even if we assume that Davis waives his $4.7 million trade kicker to help the team add another star — who doesn’t love free money? — the Lakers will only have cleared $32.5 million. That’s a bit less than the $139 million over four years most teams can offer him and far less than the $190 million over five years the Boston Celtics can dangle. And that’s even before considering California’s nation-high income tax. Multiple sources tell The Athletic’s David Aldridge that he has long wanted to play alongside Davis, whether in Boston, New York or L.A.

Meanwhile, the Nets are seemingly moving their chess pieces, including D’Angelo Russell and the recently departed Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, to make room for Irving.

Nets Daily reports that Russell will head out the door should Irving jump onboard.

Multiple Nets players and members of the staff tell NetsDaily they believe they’ll be playing with Irving this upcoming season … and not D’Angelo Russell. There’s belief within the organization that Kyrie is nearly a “done deal” and if that’s the case, Russell is unlikely to return.

With $46 million in cap space to work with, as well as much more should Russell head elsewhere, Irving would be entering a situation with a young playoff team hungry to push forward in the Eastern Conference.