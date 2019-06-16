While we haven’t gotten an official first look at Anthony Davis in a Lakers Jersey, the internet did what it does best and hooked us up with some high quality photoshops of Davis in his new digs.

While the Lakers lost talented youngsters Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart in the deal (along with a number of draft picks), the deal seems to be worth it as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Davis intends to re-sign long term with the Lakers after opting out of the final year of his deal next season.

Anthony Davis in a Lakers Jersey Looks Perfect [PHOTO]

Compared to LeBron who looked a little awkward photoshopped into the Purple and Gold (and even the first few months of his time here in the actual uniform), Davis looks GOOD in his Lakers uniform even in the photoshop phase. It will be interesting to see when the Lakers hold his official press conference announcing the deal but until then, we have some high quality photoshops to keep us entertained.

With the front office’s eyes set on a big free agent splash, the Lakers might not be done with their big moves yet and could potentially be debuting Davis alongside another new toy at his introductory presser.

Best Twitter Reactions to Anthony Davis Lakers Trade

Twitter exploded after one of the biggest “Woj Bombs” in recent memory. While many felt the deal was getting close, it was announced seemingly out of nowhere. As a result, chaos ensued on Twitter with people throwing all sorts of takes into the wind.

Free Sitch!

This is equal parts cruel and utterly hysterical…

BAYOU BALLER BRAND BAYBEE pic.twitter.com/o3IiOgGz0P — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) June 15, 2019

This one might have been more of a Woj nuke than a Woj bomb

As a wise man once said, “The Knicks are getting nobody”

Well well well, look who survived the trade talks!