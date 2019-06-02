Baker Mayfield Calls Out Aaron Rodgers, Christian Yelich

Baker Mayfield is a competitor, through and through.

So when he saw Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggling to chug his beer at a Milwaukee Bucks game on the big screen, like many, the Cleveland Browns star quarterback knew he could do better.

And Baker didn’t stop there. He also called out reigning MLB NL MVP, Christian Yelich, who also tried his hand at a chug at the game.

Baker said he can out-chug Christian Yelich and Aaron Rodgers.#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 1, 2019

The tape is out on Rodgers and it’s not pretty. While he might be a Pro Bowl QB, Rodgers doesn’t pose much of a threat to anyone in the chug game.

He could barely finish!

Other quarterbacks have responded to Rodgers poor performance. Detroit QB Matthew Stafford and Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky were among those to make videos poking fun at the Packers QB.

Yelich on the other hand is a much more respectable opponent. But just two years removed from college, it’s likely Baker has had more recent reps with this kind of thing.

Notice, Mayfield left out Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari in that statement, which was probably a good idea. Bakhtiari had no problem demolishing his beer, and he probably does that when the camera is off, too.

If recent videos are to be believed, most offensive lineman would be first-round draft picks in a beer chug league.

But, of course, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a talented beer drinker, too.

Rumors had been floating around NFL circles that Brady was a legendary chugger, and the future Hall of Famer proved he can throw ’em back with the best of them on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Coming out of Oklahoma, there were some questions about Mayfield’s past and behavior off the field. Most notably was a 2017 incident where he was arrested in the early morning and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Mayfield was told to stay on the scene by police, but allegedly began, “yelling profanities and causing a scene.” In a video of the incident, Mayfield makes a run for it before being tackled by multiple police officers.f

It’s not often Mayfield is caught from behind.

Mayfield eventually reached a plea deal, only having to pay fines.

At the combine, Mayfield went through the grind of the draft process and was asked about his favorite of beer. The Heisman winner said Michelob Ultra or Dos Equis.

Since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns, Mayfield has put his wild times behind him and has been nothing but a pro in Cleveland. It’s one of the most underrated aspects of his development.

But if the Cleveland Cavaliers ever make the playoffs again, expect the Browns’ gunslinger to show off his chugging talents.

