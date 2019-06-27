Cleveland Browns Competition for Biggest Trash Talker Isn’t Close

Baker Mayfield is never scared to speak his mind and is known to throw a few jabs on the field when he gets in the competitive sprit.

But the Browns‘ polarizing second-year quarterback is not the biggest trash talker on the team, and according to the locker room, the competition for the top spot is not even close.

In the latest “Inside the Locker Room” on the Cleveland Browns official site, safety Damarious Randall was the overwhelming winner of the trash talking honor, edging Mayfield by a 20-4 vote margin.

“He just talks noise as soon as he hits the field,” tackle Chris Hubbard told the site. “Just like today, him and Baker got into it. Baker’s going to stand his ground, he’s going to do what he do, but Damarious, he just likes to be in people’s head. It’s all about the game, man.” It’s all good natured ribbing, and even the Browns wide receivers enjoy hearing from Randall during practice. “It don’t matter what happen,” receiver Rashard Higgins said. “He can get the ball caught on him, he gon’ talk trash like ‘it was only a 5-yard route!’ … It’s just who he is, you feel me? It’s in his nature, it’s in his blood.”

Damarious Randall a Browns Breakout Candidate

Randall came over to the Browns through a trade with the Packers and filled a big hole in the secondary at one of the safety spots.