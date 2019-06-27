Baker Mayfield Is Not the Biggest Trash Talker on Browns

Baker Mayfield is never scared to speak his mind and is known to throw a few jabs on the field when he gets in the competitive sprit.
But the Browns‘ polarizing second-year quarterback is not the biggest trash talker on the team, and according to the locker room, the competition for the top spot is not even close.
In the latest “Inside the Locker Room” on the Cleveland Browns official site, safety Damarious Randall was the overwhelming winner of the trash talking honor, edging Mayfield by a 20-4 vote margin.
“He just talks noise as soon as he hits the field,” tackle Chris Hubbard told the site. “Just like today, him and Baker got into it. Baker’s going to stand his ground, he’s going to do what he do, but Damarious, he just likes to be in people’s head. It’s all about the game, man.”
It’s all good natured ribbing, and even the Browns wide receivers enjoy hearing from Randall during practice.
“It don’t matter what happen,” receiver Rashard Higgins said. “He can get the ball caught on him, he gon’ talk trash like ‘it was only a 5-yard route!’ … It’s just who he is, you feel me? It’s in his nature, it’s in his blood.”
Damarious Randall a Browns Breakout Candidate
However, before arriving in Cleveland, Randall had played 1,734 of his 2,281 snaps with the Packers at corner. After the first-round pick departed Green Bay, then head coach Mike McCarthy admitted the Arizona State product was playing out of position.
“I think (free safety) is his natural position. I think we all recognize that. Him playing as much corner for us was the best thing for our defense at the time, with Morgan (Burnett) and Ha Ha (Clinton-Dix) and really utilizing the players the best way we can,” McCarthy said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Obviously, we’ve had issues outside with corners staying healthy the last two years and that’s a product of him playing out there, and he played it well when he was healthy, when he stays in the game.”