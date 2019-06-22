Baker Mayfield Pays Up On Bet With Saquon Barkley [LOOK]

Baker Mayfield is a man that pays up on his bets, no matter the cost.

Mayfield and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had a friendly wager on who would win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honor last season. The loser would not only watch the other walk away with the trophy, but would also have to buy the winner a chain.

It was a tight vote between the top two picks in the draft, but Barkley ended up with the top rookie honor and Mayfield with a trip to the jeweler of his choice.

Mayfield made good on the bet on Friday, delivering a “QUADS” chain to Barkley, who was quick to send out a photo via social media. The word is a reference to the Barkley’s enormous legs, which helped him rack up 2,028 yards from scrimmage.

The running back reportedly has 28-inch quads, according to Tom Marchitelli, the owner of Gentleman’s Playbook Custom Suits, who fitted Barkley for his draft day suit.

“Shoutout Baker Mayfield for coming through on the bet,” Barkley wrote on Twitter with a photo of the Browns quarterback holding the chain.

Mayfield said previously that the chain would says “QUADS” instead of the “SAQUADS” nickname Barkley’s former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. — now Mayfield’s No. 1 target in Cleveland — gave to the Penn State product.

“The two extra letters in there cost a little bit extra money, so we’ll stick with just ‘Quads,’” Mayfield told The Associated Press in May.

Losing Rookie of the Year Motivation For Baker Mayfield

The competition has been nothing but friendly between the two players, although Mayfield did admit losing to Barkley will add some extra fire to his preparation for the season.

“I’ll use it as motivation, but the more important thing is winning football games,” Mayfield said. “Yeah, it’s more frustrating than anything because Saquon, that’s my guy, and he’ll hold it over my head forever. But you know what? I’ll use that as motivation, and I’ll be better in the long run.”

Both Mayfield and Barkley were worthy candidates. After supplanting Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 against the Jets, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns last season, breaking the record for touchdown passes by a rookie QB. Adding to the degree of difficulty was that Mayfield used just 13.5 games to do it. Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning — who previously shared the record — started all 16 games their rookie seasons.

Most importantly, however, Mayfield help make the Browns relevant again, helping the team to a 7-8-1 record a year after a winless 0-16 campaign.

Barkley had one of the most productive rookie running back seasons in NFL history, collecting 1,307 yards rushing and 11 touchdown to go with 721 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

If Mayfield wakes up feeling dangerous one day, maybe he’ll want to go double or nothing on the MVP this season.

READ NEXT: Presidential Candidate Lists Baker Mayfield as His Hero

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!