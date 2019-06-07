Belmont Stakes Odds & Betting Trends 2019

The last of the three Triple Crown races is this Saturday as the 151st Belmont Stakes is run at Belmont Park on Long Island in New York. The race is nicknamed “Test of the Champion,” because it’s probably the hardest of the three races to win – and the oldest of them.

First off, it’s the longest of the Triple Crown races at 1½ miles, a distance essentially no three-year-old horse has ever raced. Second, horses are definitely not used to running three races in five weeks as any who run in all three Triple Crown events would be doing. Horses are just like any athletes in that they can wear down with overuse. There’s a reason there have been only 13 Triple Crown winners and all of them are legends.

There will be no Triple Crown attempt this year. Maximum Security won the Kentucky Derby but was then disqualified for an in-race foul and second-place Country House was named the winner. Neither has run since nor will on Saturday. Thus the spotlight will be on War of Will attempting to become the 13th horse to complete the Preakness Stakes/Belmont Stakes double after not winning the Derby – War of Will is the only horse this year who will run all three, and he was seventh in Louisville.

War of Will is +225 on the Belmont Stakes odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to be the first horse since Afleet Alex in 2005 to complete that double and will start from Post 9 in the 10-horse Belmont. The post position is a nice change for trainer Mark Casse because War of Will drew the dreaded first post in both the Derby and the Preakness. Casse looks for his first Belmont win after getting his first at the Preakness. Ditto on both for jockey Tyler Gaffalione. Casse also has Sir Winston (+1200) in the field, who starts from Post 7 and is ridden by Joel Rosario. He won the Belmont in 2014 aboard Tonalist.

The slight favorite is Tacitus at +200 at online betting sites and he breaks from the far outside – although not as big of a deal with only a 10-horse field. In the 20-horse Kentucky Derby, that would be a major disadvantage. Good and bad news for trainer William Mott. The good is that the betting favorite at the Belmont has won the race a solid 42 percent of the time, but the bad is that it has happened in just three of the past 15 races (Justify last year was one).

There will be no repeat Belmont winner for trainer Bob Baffert as he doesn’t have a horse in the race. Mike Smith was aboard Justify last year and is on Bourbon War (+1000) on Saturday. Bourbon War was the second-favorite at the Preakness but finished eighth.

