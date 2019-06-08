Belmont Purse 2019: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The Belmont Stakes purse for 2019 is $1.5 million, per Newsweek. This is the same amount as the 2018 race, per America’s Best Racing, and the winner will take home an estimated $800,000.

This is a little over half of the purse, with the second and third-placed horses receiving $300,000 and $165,000 respectively, and the fourth and fifth-placed receiving $90,000 and $45,000 as well.

This year’s race feels a bit different with no Triple Crown at stake. However, War of Will took home the Preakness two weeks ago, so the Mark Casse-trained horse could finish the Triple Crown season with two of the three crowns.

The bay colt from Kentucky earned the rail position during the Kentucky Derby, managing to cross the finish line in eighth place. With the No. 9 post position for the Belmont in New York, Casse feels his horse is in great position to take another title.

“There were probably no bad posts, but there were some that were better than others, and we got one of them—especially for our horse,” he explained. “He’s going to be allowed to position himself a little better from the outside.”

Tacitus is considered the odds-on favorite, as Bleacher Report has him with 3-2 odds. That will lead to a payout of $5 off of a $2 bet

The 2019 Belmont Purse Is Half of the Kentucky Derby’s $3 Million Prize Money That Was Offered

The Belmont is offering the winner a lot of money, but it is not nearly the same as the Kentucky Derby. This year’s purse at Churchill Downs was bumped up to $3 million, double the amount at the Preakness. The race became more lucrative thanks to gambling revenue.

The winner also earns the August Belmont Trophy, one of the most recognizable trophies in horse racing. The silver bowl is measured at 18 inches tall, 15 inches across and 14 inches at the base. Per the New York Daily News:

At the top of the trophy is a silver figure of Fenian, winner of the 1869 Belmont Stakes and August Belmont Sr.’s first and only horse to win the Belmont Stakes.

The bowl is supported by three additional horses — Herod, Eclipse and Matchem — who represent the three Thoroughbred foundation sires: the Byerly Turk, the Darley Arabian and the Godolphin Barb. The winning owner may keep the trophy for a year until the next Belmont Stakes winner is crowned. The winning owner, trainer and jockey also receive a silver miniature version of the trophy to keep permanently.

The bowl cost $1,000 to make back in 1896, according to the old New York Herald. The equivalent in 2019 money would be $30,422 adjusted for inflation.

War of Will and Tacitus will likely be in a battle of attrition during the race, trying to pick off tiring horses until the stretch run. Tacitus is starting next to War of Will in the No. 10 post.

Tacitus is trained by William Mott and ridden by Jose Ortiz. The 25-year-old jockey has been successful in the Belmont Stakes previously, as he won in 2017 riding Tapwrit.

The Belmont Stakes is set to start at 6:35 p.m. EST on NBC.