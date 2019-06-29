BIG3 Basketball 2019: Ice Cube’s League Ahead of Curve with CBD

Back in April, Ice Cube’s the BIG 3 basketball announced a partnership with cbdMD to become the Official CBD Partner of the BIG3.

That was monumental because cbdMD became the first CBD company to partner with the Big 3.

As a result, cbdMD became the first business entity to have their company mounted on the league’s jerseys.

Per the Big 3: cbdMD will have their logo on the front of all three jersey versions for all twelve BIG3 teams – thirty-six jerseys in total – to be worn by BIG3 players during all games.

Meet Caryn Dunayer.

Dunayer, 35, co-founded cbdMD with Scott Coffman in 2017.

Prior to venturing into the CBD space, she gained 20 years of experience in the sales, marketing, advertising, and digital industries. After receiving her degree, Ms. Dunayer began her professional career at the software giant, Hewlett Packard. She became proficient in IT, including various hardware and software solutions.

In 2005, Ms. Dunayer transitioned into the marketing and advertising fields working for a New York Times company, the Star News. She created and managed a wide range of client campaigns in addition to managing a multi-million dollar book of business. Ms. Dunayer then turned her focus towards the digital space and began working for Hearst in September 2011 as a Digital Marketing and Major Accounts Executive. It was here that she became an expert in overall market presence, including SEO, SEM, Google AdWords, public relations, social media, email marketing, brand identity, site design, and much more. Ms. Dunayer was able to grow her client portfolio while making meaningful relationships with others in the business world, which would lead to her co-founding American Ecig Supply in May 2013. She managed the entire sales force, marketing, and advertising while focusing on new vendor acquisition and increasing revenue month over month.

I recently caught up with Caryn Dunayer and discussed the parternship with the BIG3 and more.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: BIG 3 is the first professional league to allow CBD in professional sports. How monumental is that?

Caryn Dunayer: Like the BIG3, cbdMD is a company of firsts. cbdMD is the first CBD company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: American). We recently changed our ticker symbol to YCBD, which represents the question everyone is asking about the category. We are also the first CBD company to advertise in Times Square. Plus, cbdMD created both National CBD Day and National Hemp Day.

By becoming the first CBD company to sponsor a major sports property, our Official Partnership with the BIG3 represents another historic first for the CBD category. The BIG3 was strong in their statement that CBD is a viable natural option for their players to use for both mental and physical wellbeing. We certainly share that sentiment and are excited to be able to showcase cbdMD nationwide to BIG3 players and fans alike, and educate them on all the beneficial properties of CBD.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How cool is it to have your patch on the Big3 jerseys?

Caryn Dunayer: cbdMD believes in the power of sports as a halo for our brand marketing and educational messaging, as it relates to CBD. In becoming the exclusive BIG3 jersey patch partner, cbdMD is leading the charge with another first. When CBS went live on air with the season opening BIG3 event at 8 pm eastern on June 22nd, under the lights in Detroit, with sports fans tuning in coast-to-coast, it was a proud moment for e veryone at cbdMD to see our branded logo on the BIG3’s jerseys.

The exposure the BIG3 provides is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the cbdMD brand and our full line of premium, THC-free CBD products.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Do you think that this eventually will open the door for other sports?

Caryn Dunayer: Doors continue to open each week in the CBD category. The same week that we announced our BIG3 partnership, we also announced an exclusive partnership with professional golfer, and two-time Masters Champion, Bubba Watson. Similar to our strategy with the BIG3, you’ll see our brand on Bubba’s visor during his events. And just this week we announced another exclusive partnership in sports, with Bellator MMA.

Last year, we partnered with Nitro Circus to begin bringing the CBD message to the masses. Further, we have aligned with over 50 Influencers throughout sports, including Racing, Action Sports, Volleyball, Track & Field, Weightlifting, Surfing, Wakeboarding, and many more. Some of our current partners reached out to us first because they did research on CBD, and cbdMD in particular, and recognized the impact it could make in their life.

For more info on cbdmd visit: www.cbdmd.com