9 Best Helmet Cameras for Biking

Trying to take photos and videos as you ride can be a challenge, whether you’re tackling trails on your mountain bike or taking in the scenery on a beach cruiser. Whatever your riding style, here are the best bike helmet cameras for your adventures.
-
1. AKASO EK7000 Pro 4K Action CameraPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Electronic image stabilization delivers smooth images
- IPS touch screen display
- Comes with a helmet mount
- MicroSD card not included
- Photo resolution isn't the best, especially in lower lighting
- Prone to overheating
This 4K action camera delivers 4K video and 16MP photos, allowing you to clearly capture every adventure.
Between its many user-friendly features and an affordable price tag, this action camera is a popular choice for cyclists. The IPS touch screen makes it easy to switch settings, toggle between modes, preview footage and playback recent photos and videos. Adjustable viewing angles let you choose the best angle for each moment. Options range from narrow to super wide.
If you’re using the camera on the go, especially when biking, image stability is a valid concern. Built-in electronic image stabilization ensures smooth and steady videos while allowing you to confidently shoot fast-moving objects as you ride.
We all hope for ideal weather when we head out for a day of biking, but that’s not always the case. A waterproof case keeps the camera safe in the event of inclement weather. As an added bonus, you can dive up to 131 feet with this camera.
Find more AKASO EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera information and reviews here.
-
2. Crosstour Action CameraPrice: $33.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes mounts for helmet and bike
- Wide angle lens captures more scenery
- Budget-friendly alternative
- No 4K videos or photos
- Doesn't have a touchscreen display
- Battery charger not included
The Crosstour Action Camera is an affordable action camera with WiFi, waterproof construction and more.
It’s no secret that action cameras can be pricey, especially when you’re looking at ones with 4K video. You’ll have to settle for 12MP photos and 1080p videos with this action camera, but the compromise is worth it for budget shoppers or those who simply want a basic camera.
A 170-degree wide angle lens facilitates shooting wider scenes so that you can capture more of your surroundings on the go. The two-inch LCD display lets you clearly see photos and videos.
For your convenience, this bike helmet camera features WiFi connectivity. Once it’s up and running you can use the app to record videos, download and delete files, take photos and more.
Two rechargeable 1050mAh batteries are included. There are also mounts for the helmet and bike, so you can take the camera along on your favorite adventures.
Find more Crosstour Action Camera information and reviews here.
-
3. WiMiUS Action CameraPrice: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a waterproof case
- Has multiple functions
- 170-degree wide angle lens
- Lacks 5GHz connectivity
- Memory card not included
- Doesn't have a touchscreen display
WiMiUS Action Camera records 4K video and has both built-in WiFi and HDMI output.
When it comes to video recording, this action camera does 4K videos at 30 frames per second and 1080p at 60 frames per second. The camera also offers 16MP high resolution. When combined with the 170-degree wide angle lens, you get to capture plenty of scenery on the go.
This bike helmet camera has a 2.0-inch LCD display. With the accompanying waterproof case, you can take the camera diving up to 131 feet underwater. Of course, once it’s inside its waterproof case the camera has plenty of protection against the elements.
Built-in WiFi connectivity lets you connect the camera with your smartphone or tablet. Once you’ve set up the accompanying app you can control the camera from your smartphone or tablet for added convenience. When it’s time to share your photos and videos, simply connect with the USB, HDMI or AV video outputs. You can connect with a computer, projector or TV.
Several different modes are available. Features such as loop recording, time lapse, slow motion and image rotation can be especially useful for your riding adventures. Other features include driving mode, dramashot, white balance and exposure.
Two rechargeable batteries are included, along with mounts for your helmet and bike.
Find more WiMiUS Action Camera information and reviews here.
-
4. Campark X20 4K Action CameraPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof up to 98 feet
- Includes mounting kits for bikes and helmets
- Vice screen lets you track camera status while recording
- Battery life could be better
- Manual isn't very refined
- Frustrating battery door design
The Campark X20 4K Action Camera is a solid all-around value, with 4K video, a touchscreen display and image stabilization.
This 4K action camera features a touchscreen display with built-in Electronic Image Stabilization, which is especially handy for shooting fast-moving objects. There’s also a 2.0-inch touchscreen display and a vice screen, which allows you to track the camera status as you’re recording.
Not only does the camera have built-in WiFi, you can also use the included remote control or go hands-on with the touchscreen display. Once you’ve installed the accompanying app you can quickly and easily share your favorite photos and videos.
Once it’s inside the waterproof case it’s safe to dive up to 98 feet deep with this camera. It’s also well-suited for rides in foul weather.
In terms of battery life, the two included 1050mAh batteries yield roughly 90 minutes of 1080p recording time and up to 60 minutes for 4K video recording.
Mounting kits are included for helmets and bikes.
Find more Campark X20 4K Action Camera information and reviews here.
-
5. Jeemak 4K WiFi Action CameraPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with built-in WiFi
- Has a 170-degree wide angle lens
- Offers time lapse recording and other modes
- MicroSD card not included
- Doesn't have a touchscreen display
- Battery charger not included
A total of three video resolution options, including 4K, along with 16MP photos allows you to smoothly capture footage from even the most intense rides.
If you’re trying to capture video on the go you can opt for 4K/30fps, 2.7K/30fps or 1080p/60fps. This camera also captures 16MP photos for added clarity.
Being able to quickly control and share content on the go is essential for many cyclists. To help you get those memorable moments out to friends and family members as soon as possible, this camera comes with built-in WiFi and a 2.4G wrist remote control. Once your photos and videos are ready you can share them via the accompanying app.
As with most other helmet cameras for biking, this one is waterproof once it’s inside a secure waterproof case. With the case snugly in place you can dive up to 98 feet underwater. The camera is also suitable for rides in the rain.
Multiple recording modes are available, including timed photos, automatic photos, loop recording and more.
Depending on usage the battery will last up to 90 minutes. A recharge of two to three hours will bring the battery back to full capacity. The camera supports up to a 32GB microSD card.
Find more Jeemak 4K WiFi Action Camera information and reviews here.
-
6. Dragon Touch 4K Action CameraPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a wireless wrist remote control
- Waterproof up to 100 feet
- Several sports-oriented modes
- Doesn't have a touchscreen display
- Audio recording isn't very crisp
- Below average picture quality in low light
This budget-friendly camera offers 4K video, WiFi connectivity and a wide angle lens.
You can choose between three video modes for optimal results. Options are 4K/30fps, 2.7K/30fps and 1080p/60fps. There’s also 16MP photo resolution for crisp and clear pictures. A zoom range between 1.0X and 4.0X allows you to precisely capture the best moments.
As with most bike helmet cameras, this one is WiFi-enabled and has a range up to 33 feet to keep you connected. Once you set up the accompanying app you can use your phone to quickly upload and share your favorite moments. You can also use the included wrist-based wireless remote control to easily record essential moments.
This 4K action camera is outfitted with a 170-degree wide angle lens. You can easily preview photos and videos, change settings, and more via the two-inch screen.
Whether you want to take it swimming or you’re just looking for a camera that will hold up in the rain, this action camera is waterproof up to 100 feet. Two rechargeable batteries are included for your convenience.
Mounts are included for your helmet and bike.
Find more Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera information and reviews here.
-
7. GoPro HERO7 BlackPrice: $348.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity
- Waterproof up to 33 feet without housing case
- GPS-enabled
- Helmet mount not included
- Can't live stream or record in 4K
- Battery life could be better
The GoPro HERO7 Black offers voice control, live streaming and ultra-smooth video stabilization.
This GoPro camera is pricier than most competitors, but if you’re looking for a feature-rich camera to record your biking adventures and other outings, it could be worth the splurge.
Some of this camera’s most noteworthy features are SuperPhoto and HyperSmooth Video Stabilization. According to GoPro, SuperPhoto uses local tone mapping, HDR and noise reduction to take optimal photos, regardless of current lighting conditions. HyperSmooth Video technology produces gimbal-like stabilization without actually using a gimbal. If you’re not familiar, gimbals produce shots that are more stable and smoother compared with traditional stabilizers, explains this Get More Shots article. The camera predicts your movements ahead of time to reduce extra shaking and movement as you go.
It’s not always convenient to take photos or record videos with your hands, especially when you’re on the go. Cyclists and other adventurers particularly like the voice control feature. Simply use your voice and say one of 16 available commands to do things like take photos and tag videos. You can also live stream to platforms such as YouTube and Facebook Live.
Many competitors only connect via WiFi, but the GoPro Hero7 Black connects via WiFi and Bluetooth. This GoPro is also GPS-enabled. It’s also waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing case.
The official GoPro helmet mount is sold separately.
-
8. APEMAN A77 4K Action CameraPrice: $54.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a wireless wrist remote control
- Built-in WiFi and HDMI output
- Waterproof housing included
- MicroSD card isn't included
- Doesn't have a touchscreen display
- Not the best photo resolution
The APEMAN A77 4K Action Camera distances itself from competitors with its ability to take 20MP photos.
Most bike helmet cameras take up to 16MP photos, but this one snaps 20MP shots. You’ll also get 4K video recording at 25fps, along with 2K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.
As with many other bike helmet cameras, this one has a 2.0-inch display and a 170-degree wide-angle lens.
Sharing and editing photos and videos is fast and efficient, thanks to built-in WiFi and HDMI output. There’s also USB, HDMI and AV video output. Once the camera is connected you can use the accompanying app for even more control over the camera.
You can’t always predict the weather, which is why you’ll appreciate the included waterproof case. In case you decide to take the camera for a swim, you can dive down to over 130 feet. A built-in smart gyroscope provides image stabilization and minimizes shaking, which is essential when you’re on the go.
A wireless wrist remote control allows you to record moments without reaching up to your helmet.
Find more APEMAN A77 4K Action Camera information and reviews here.
-
9. VanTop Moment 4 4K Sports Action CameraPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- WiFi-enabled
- Comes with helmet mount and related accessories
- 4K video and 20MP camera
- Doesn't zoom in
- Poor microphone quality
- MicroSD card isn't included
The VanTop Moment 4 records in 4K video and comes with a 20MP Sony camera.
Some bike helmet cameras excel at video recording but take suboptimal photos. This sports camera comes with a 20MP Sony camera complete with faster sensors, which results in virtually no shutter lag. Your photos will show more lighting details, including shadows.
Another perk of this camera is its IPS touchscreen display. The intuitive design of the display adds to the camera’s overall user-friendly experience. A 170-degree wide-angle lens captures all of your most memorable experiences.
Electronic image stabilization reduces shaking for optimal picture quality, even in the middle of the action.
A waterproof case allows you to take the camera diving up to 100 feet. Of course, it’s also protected from the elements.
You can control the WiFi-enabled camera through the accompanying app or the included remote control.
Find more VanTop Moment 4 4K Sports Action Camera information and reviews here.
Instead of relying on memory to relive the best moments out on your bike, record them as you go with one of these best bike helmet cameras.
While you can certainly splurge on a camera, don't worry if you're shopping on a budget. You'll find an array of affordable bike helmet cameras to choose from, one of which will surely match your budget and check all the boxes.
From 4K video recording to 20MP videos, built-in image stabilization and more, here are the best bike helmet cameras for your cycling adventures. Most cameras come with mount kits, and several can also be attached to your handlebars. Many cameras come with a remote control, so you don't have to reach up to your helmet to capture the most memorable moments.
