9 Best Helmet Cameras for Biking

This 4K action camera delivers 4K video and 16MP photos, allowing you to clearly capture every adventure.

Between its many user-friendly features and an affordable price tag, this action camera is a popular choice for cyclists. The IPS touch screen makes it easy to switch settings, toggle between modes, preview footage and playback recent photos and videos. Adjustable viewing angles let you choose the best angle for each moment. Options range from narrow to super wide.

If you’re using the camera on the go, especially when biking, image stability is a valid concern. Built-in electronic image stabilization ensures smooth and steady videos while allowing you to confidently shoot fast-moving objects as you ride.

We all hope for ideal weather when we head out for a day of biking, but that’s not always the case. A waterproof case keeps the camera safe in the event of inclement weather. As an added bonus, you can dive up to 131 feet with this camera.